Share

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

George Orwell warned us about articles like this one. The word “dismay” in the headline refers to the supposed dismay that people opposed to racial discrimination should have at the move by the Republican-led Kentucky state senate to defund diversity, equity and inclusion programs, as if such programs had anything to do with ending racial discrimination.

According to the liberal Guardian’s Orwellian Newspeak, if you’re against racial discrimination then you should be dismayed at an effort to defund DEI, a program that is all about using racial discrimination and fomenting racial resentment and not at all about ending racial discrimination and absolutely not about hiring people based on, as MKL, Jr. dreamed it would one day be, the content of their character and not the color of their skin.

Fact #1: DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) is not in any way whatsoever about identifying and prosecuting those who commit unjust racial discrimination in hiring decisions. (See Fact #7 for evidence of this.)

Fact #2: DEI is all about ensuring that hiring decisions do in fact employ racial discrimination (for a supposedly noble purpose, of course).

Fact #3: The undeniable effect of DEI is to promote the belief—regardless of whether or not it may be true in any particular case—that a non-white person hired for a top position got the position because they were non-white and not because they were the most qualified person.

Fact #4. Because of Fact #3, non-white people are harmed, not benefited by DEI.

Fact #5. Because of Fact #3, DEI foments racial resentment of whites against non-whites.

Fact #6. Fact #5 is the ACTUAL reason why the ruling class LOVES DEI.

Fact #7. If the ruling class truly wanted to end racial discrimination in hiring, it would do things to identify people who are committing illegal racial discrimination in hiring and it would prosecute them. It could identify such criminals by doing things such as sending to hiring officials fake resumes of people who have the same qualification but are obviously (e.g., revealed by type of first name, etc.) of different races, and see if a pattern of racial discrimination exists with respect to which resumes get selected for a subsequent interview. Similar methods are possible for renters and top tier job positions, and the FBI could implement these investigations. But DEI is not about identifying and prosecuting illegal discrimination (see Fact #6). The FBI thus does not do these things.

Fact #8. DEI is simply the modern version of Affirmative Action, about which all of the above facts apply; see “We Need THIS, Not Affirmative Action” for the gory details.

Fact #9. The ideological Godfather of DEI, the person whom the ruling class promotes as the authority on “anti-racism,” is Ibram X. Kendi, who in 2019 wrote: ​

"The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination." [from Kendi's 2019 book, How to be an Antiracist, pg 19.] ​

Kendi’s “future discrimination” is being implemented in Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital cardiology service, which now provides "preferential care based on race or ethnicity" with “a preferential admission option for Black and Latinx heart failure patients to our specialty cardiology service.” Read all of the gory details here.

Read my earlier post: “DEI at Harvard and Elsewhere Is Working Perfectly for its Intended Purpose: To Pit the Have-nots Against Each Other by Race.”