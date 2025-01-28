Share

RFK, Jr. is on board with Trump’s announced aim to deport illegal immigrants. He does not criticize what Trump is doing: deporting good and decent people who are in the United States because our ruling class did things for decades (under administrations of both parties) south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force them to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive (as I discuss in great detail here.)

Trump’s imminent massive deportation project is part of a huge ruling class divide-and-rule scheme, as I discuss in some detail here.

Supporting RFK, Jr. because you like something he is for and ignoring that he is OK with oppressing 11 million illegal immigrants is just morally wrong and also plays right into the hands of the ruling class.

We can never build a truly mass egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power and abolish class inequality if we adopt such morally wrong practices.

The ruling class remains in power precisely by playing off one group of have-nots against the other, by offering one group something it wants in exchange for it going along with the oppression of the other group.

The 11 million illegal immigrants are people who for the most part are people who want to remove the rich (especially the rich who did things to force them to have to illegally immigrate here just to survive!!) from power, to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. How the hell can we build a movement that includes these good people if we support a person like RFK, Jr. who goes along with Trump seizing them at work or at school or in their homes and dragging them against their will onto a plane and sending them whee they are literally afraid for their lives to be sent? Uh?

Either we unite and stand in solidarity with EVERYONE who is against oppression, or we allow the oppressors to divide-and-rule us and thereby hand power to the oppressors forever and forever and forever. What’s YOUR choice?