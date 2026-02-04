Share

There’s an important lesson to be learned here if you’re willing to spend eight minutes of your time watching this very sophisticated—but fundamentally wrong!—argument for why ICE agents were justified in killing Alex Pretti.

I am going to assume now that you have watched the video presentation by Walter Hudson. You have seen his extremely intelligent, nuanced, strictly legal argument that might (who knows?) persuade a judge who respects the law more than anything else that the ICE agents who killed Alex Pretti were not guilty of a crime. Hudson’s argument would be far less persuasive to a jury, however, for reasons I discuss below.

Here’s why Walter Hudson’s legal argument is fundamentally—morally, that is!—wrong.

Hudson’s argument rests entirely on the premise that the law that ICE was enforcing (the immigration law and the law calling for the deportation of those in violation of it) OUGHT to be enforced and hence it is criminal to do anything that interferes with its enforcement. But the law ICE enforces ought NOT to be enforced. Why not? Because the illegal immigrants were FORCED by deliberate actions of the U.S. billionaire class to illegally immigrate just in order to survive (a fact that is censored but which I prove here in detail) and it is immoral to deport people whom you have forced to illegally immigrate this way.

The issue here is the same as the issue in 1859 when slaves illegally ran away and immigrated (so to speak) to the north, and the law—the Fugitive Slave Act as well as the U.S. Constitution—said that they should be returned to their master and that people who aided and abetted their illegal immigration to the north were guilty of a serious crime. That immigration law (i.e., the Fugitive Slave Act) ought not to have been enforced. One person who notoriously broke that law (by organizing the underground railroad) is now featured on a U.S.postage stamp!

According to Walter Hudson’s possibly (I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt here) impeccable legal argument, a policeman in 1859 was not guilty if he killed a person who had a concealed gun and who, while protesting the enforcement of the Fugitive Slave Act, never brandished the concealed gun but got close to the policeman and thereby (at least according to the policeman) interfered with the policeman’s enforcement of the law. This demonstrates that Walter Hudson’s argument, despite being so legally sophisticated, is fundamentally wrong.

The reason I mentioned above that Walter Hudson’s argument might not persuade a jury is this. Jurors have the right of jury nullification (which judges try to prevent them from knowing), which means they can judge a defendant guilty or not guilty based on considerations other than whether they believe the defendant violated the law they are accused of violating. This is why jurors who understand that the law ICE is enforcing ought not to be enforced would possibly ignore the argument made by Walter Hudson (which is entirely based on the premise that that law ought to be enforced) as irrelevant and would find the ICE agents who killed Alex Pretti guilty of a crime. We should do likewise!