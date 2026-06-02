JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Mid's avatar
Mid
9h

Yep, the rich are always trying to buy their seats in California government. Meg Whitman infamously spent huge amounts of money trying to become governor but fortunately did not succeed.

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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
10h

I still can’t fathom how spending money wins elections and people still vote as if voting is real. People have a this cognitive dissonance where they simply can’t fathom that elections are very plainly rigged events where cheating occurs. Mind boggling.

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