Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

This wonderful egalitarian man want real, not fake, democracy, just what billions of other egalitarians want. They all know this requires removing the rich from power to have no rich and no poor.

The elections in California today are what a dictatorship of the rich looks like.

The Guardian reports:

Tech billionaires have shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars ahead of the 2 June primary election in California, in an unrivaled attempt to influence who gets to run the state that Silicon Valley calls home. The industry has used a cover-all-bases approach, funding candidates and ballot measures big and small, contributing to what looks to be the most expensive primary season in California history. The goal, experts say, is to gain both political and regulatory leverage that will perpetuate dominance in business. “This money is flowing in the direction of politicians that can be influential in defining the regulatory agenda for the next five years,” said Francesco Trebbi, a public policy professor at the University of California in Berkeley.

The Guardian also says what we all know, without, of course, calling it the dictatorship of the rich:

“Reinforcing the cycle of economic power produces political power, and political power further establishes economic power. So, this cycle is ongoing.”

Don’t forget the ‘dark money’:

The vast amount of spending that’s been disclosed in public records probably isn’t even the half of it, Trebbi said. People looking to sway election outcomes often fund dark money entities that aren’t traceable through campaign finance filings. “These people are sophisticated political givers, so they will use both visible and invisible forms of influence,” Trebbi said. What we’re seeing now is “just the tip of the iceberg”.

In an egalitarian society the only voting is when egalitarians (only they) raise their hand in view of the other egalitarians meeting together at their Local Assembly of Egalitarians.

There are no rich and no poor. The use of money has been abolished. The vote is transparent for all the voters to see without having to trust anybody else to count millions of votes from far away. To see how this is all so, read here what genuine democracy is and read here what egalitarianism is.