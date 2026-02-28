Share

A former Texas voting official seeking “peace of mind” says he certified enough fictitious ballots to steal an election 29 years ago and launch Lyndon B. Johnson on a path that led to the presidency. The statement comes from Luis Salas, who was the election judge for Jim Wells County’s notorious Box 13, which produced just enough votes in the 1948 Texas Democratic primary runoff to give Johnson the nomination, then tantamount to election, to the U.S. Senate. “Johnson did not win the election; It was stolen for him. And I know exactly how it was done,” said Salas, now a lean, white-haired 76; then a swarthy 210-pound political henchman with absolute say over vote counts in his Mexican-American, South Texas, precinct. Salas says now that he lied during an aborted investigation of the election in 1948, when he testified that the vote count was proper and above board. “I was just going along with my party,” he says. He told the AP that Parr ordered that 200-odd votes be added to Johnson’s total from Box 13. Salas said he saw the fraudulent votes added in alphabetical order and then certified them as authentic on orders from Parr. The final statewide count, including Box 13 votes, gave Johnson an 87-vote margin in a total tally approaching 1 million and earned him the tongue-in-cheek nickname: “Landslide Lyndon.”

Back in 1894 in the state of Georgia the populist (anti-Big $) leader, Tom Dolan, ran for Congress as a representative of the tenth district of Georgia. Here are excerpts about that election from C. Vann Woodward’s biography of Tom Watson.

There is a substantial ground for Watson’s claim that a fair election would have resulted in a clear Populist victory.{544} The old party leaders were thoroughly alarmed at the results of the state election, and said so frankly. Watson proclaimed that “Victory at last is in sight.” He felt confident of winning his contest against Black in November, and with reason, for his party had polled a majority in that district in October. The Democratic machine of Augusta, more desperate than in 1892, determined to win the congressional election in November, 1894, by any means possible. A description of the methods used—the drunken Negro repeaters, the ballot-box stuffing and burning, intimidation, bloodshed, and bribery—is unnecessary, for the scene was merely a repetition of that of 1892 on a more extensive scale: much more was required to defeat Watson in 1894.{545} A court ruling was obtained that held that registration was unnecessary in congressional elections, and the Populist appeal for an injunction restraining the allowing of unregistered voting was refused.{546} Watson carried the counties of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, Warren, Taliaferro, Jefferson, Glascock, Washington, and Wilkinson. Black carried only Richmond and Hancock and was declared elected. The nine Watson counties contained a population close to 100,000 and polled some 15,000; the two Black counties, with only 62,000 population, polled over 18,000 votes for Black alone. Since Black’s majority in Hancock was only 1,000, the secret of his huge majority lay in the Richmond vote. With only 11,240 possible polls in Richmond, according-to the Comptroller General’s report, and only 4,100 voting in October, 15,980 votes were cast by that county in November. Of these Watson was allowed only 2,200. Thus out of a possible poll of 11,240, Black received a majority of 13,780!{547} The enormity of this robbery shocked even Democrats of other parts of the state into protest. The machine and officialdom remained unrelenting, however.

The above constitute just a tiny sample of what is undoubtedly rampant in American voting.

The fact of life is that voting does not determine who gets power, it merely reflects who already has power—the power of money.

The billionaires were never elected (as a class) and so they cannot be un-elected. Here’s how the rich can be removed from power.

Voting in an egalitarian society?

In an egalitarian society where the rich have been removed from power and the people with these egalitarian values are the ONLY people with the real power, there will be genuine democracy as described here . There will be no voting except at face-to-face meetings of local assemblies of egalitarians where every voter will be able to plainly see who, and how many, voted this way or that way. Only such voting in a local assembly can be trustworthy.

Whenever a vote count is of millions of people, it is impossible to know for sure if the vote count is accurate of fraudulent; one is forced to rely on the word of many other people involved in counting the vote. And one can never be sure that some of those other people are not like Mr. Luis Salas (mentioned above) who “counted” the votes for LBJ in 1948.

What’s Trump Up To?

The Republican and Democratic parties are both Big $ parties, and they both work as a team for Big $ to divide-and-rule the have-nots (as I wrote about recently here), but they still each want their own party to win elections instead of the other party. All voter rules and regulations about who can vote and how they can vote each promote the interest of one party more than the other. So each party fights to make the rules and regulations be the ones that benefit it. This is what Trump’s possible declaration of a national emergency is all about, obviously. What else is new?