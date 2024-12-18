JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Dec 18, 2024

Without the parasites, there is much more for all, even those that cannot work.

The jobs that would be lost were bullshit jobs anyway.

It's cheaper to pay them to stay home 😂

Reply
Share
JAS's avatar
JAS
Dec 18, 2024

Our education system drives people to accept a slave mentality in the world which leads to the abuse of their freedoms and rights by a sly bullying elite class.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture