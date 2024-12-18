Share

The above example of how the rich treat the have-nots like dirt is now the latest item (#24) in the list of such examples in my post, “Why Have No Rich and No Poor?”:

24. Forcing warehouse employees to suffer high rates of injury, just in order to maximize profits. "For years, worker advocates and some government officials have argued that Amazon’s strict production quotas lead to high rates of injury for its warehouse employees. And for years, Amazon has rejected the criticism, arguing that it doesn’t use strict quotas, and that its injury rates are falling close to or below the industry average. On Sunday, the majority staff of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, which is led by Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, published an investigation that found that Amazon itself had documented the link between its quotas and elevated injury rates. Internal company documents collected by Mr. Sanders’s investigators show that Amazon health and safety personnel recommended relaxing enforcement of the production quotas to lower injury rates, but that senior executives rejected the recommendations apparently because they worried about the effect on the company’s performance. The report also affirmed the findings of investigations undertaken by a union-backed group showing that injury rates at Amazon were almost twice the average for the rest of the industry." [NYT, Dec. 16, 2024]

What Is Special about this List of 24 Ways the Rich Treat the Have-Nots Like Dirt?

This list is special because almost all of the examples it cites are ways that the rich—OPENLY AND ROUTINELY, NOT SECRETLY OR COVERTLY—treat the have-nots like dirt. In every case:

the have-nots know full well— from personal undeniable experience —that they are being treated like dirt;

the have-nots know full well that the reason they are being treated like dirt is purely to benefit the rich who are the ones treating them like dirt;

the have-nots who are suffering the given oppression know that that virtually all the others who are also suffering it are angry at it.

The have-nots, personally, hate being treated like dirt by the rich, and they know full well this will continue as long as the rich are in power, and they would thus love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. But alas, they also think it is impossible to remove the rich from power.

Here’s what the have-nots do NOT know.

They do NOT know that virtually all the OTHER have-nots who are being treated like dirt by the rich would ALSO LOVE to remove the rich from power, to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. (I prove here that the vast majority of have-nots would love this egalitarian revolution.)

And BECAUSE the have-nots do not know this and believe wrongly that hardly anybody else would love an egalitarian revolution or support a movement for it, they feel hopeless about the possibility of building a large and successful egalitarian revolutionary movement and thus do not even try. Their hopelessness is the result of the mass (and alternative) media working very hard (as I show here) to make us believe the lie that nobody else wants an egalitarian revolution, so if YOU do you should forget about it and, to be safe, not even mention your egalitarian revolutionary aspiration to anybody else because they would think you’re a nut, or worse.

(My dear fellow revolutionary, have you not also been hoodwinked this way by the mass media? Have YOU asked a random have-not in your neighborhood if they think it is a good idea or a bad idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor? Or have you not done so because you don’t relish having a negative encounter with someone? Have you tried to discover if your neighbors are like my zip-code neighbors shown in photos here [zoom in on any photo to read the egalitarian revolutionary sign my neighbors are proudly displaying.] Or has the mass media persuaded you not to bother because you’d just confirm that everybody is brainwashed into supporting the system?)

A Right, and a Wrong, Conclusion to Draw from This, My Fellow Revolutionaries

The right conclusion:

“Let’s do things to let the have-nots learn that in having their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration they are in fact the great majority, not a hopelessly weak tiny minority.”

Read here how you can help make that happen. One way is to persuade people to declare publicly their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, by explaining to them that if they did so they would GAIN, not lose, support from the general public for their reform struggles, as I wrote here to Amazon Labor Union members.

The wrong conclusion:

“Well, it seems that the have-nots are all brainwashed into supporting our system of class inequality (capitalism) since they are not rising up to overthrow it but only now and then fight for limited band-aid reforms. Apparently they support having some rich and some poor because they hope/expect to become rich themselves one day. Boy does it such that they are so brainwashed and devoid of class consciousness. “There’s only one way to ‘wake up’ these brainwashed have-nots. We need to shock them with the truth about the TRULY awful and horrible evil deeds that the ruling class commits SECRETLY (covertly). If the have-nots knew the hidden truth about these secret evil state crimes, such as the government’s complicity in the assassinations of JFK and MLK, Jr., and 9/11 being an inside job, and the true evil purpose of the Covid-19 vaccinations, THEN people would finally rise up in revolution. “So, we have to keep plugging away at persuading the have-nots that even though they cannot see it with their own eyes, the shocking hidden truth is that the ruling class is doing extremely horrible things secretly, things that ordinary people cannot know from direct personal experience but only by believing our experts and by ignoring the experts on the other side. “We have to keep plugging away at this even though we only seem to be able to persuade a small minority. But what else can we possibly do?”

By the way, in case you’re wondering what I think of Dr. Fauci, I think he is an evil man for the reasons I spell out here that were true before Covid-19 and remained true after. His evil, however, was of the secret, covert, kind because few people read all the medical journal articles that make it evident.