Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Three cheers for the good people of Medford, Massachusetts who voted for their government to act on the basis of good values, and who thereby forced some Zionists to declare their hostility to that wonderful idea.

Two Jewish advocacy organizations have filed a federal lawsuit challenging Medford’s recent values-based investment ordinance, arguing the policy illegally forces the city to divest public funds for political and ideological reasons. The Gevura Fund and the National Jewish Advocacy Center, along with the law firm Libby Hoopes Brooks & Mulvey, P.C., filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts last week, seeking to block enforcement of the ordinance. The ordinance restricts the city from investing taxpayer funds in companies tied to categories such as fossil fuels, defense contracting, or alleged human rights violations, and applies to general city funds, including pension-related assets. Medford became the first municipality in Massachusetts to adopt such a policy when the city council approved the measure last year. Only two other U.S. municipalities — Dearborn, Michigan, and Portland, Maine — have enacted similar ordinances. According to the complaint, the policy conflicts with federal and state law and violates Massachusetts investment rules that require municipal officials to prioritize liquidity and financial returns. The lawsuit argues that replacing financial standards with subjective criteria opens the door to political bias and reduced returns for taxpayers. “We know the movement to pass these legally defective divestment ordinances nationwide are motivated by anti-Jewish animus, but that’s not what this lawsuit is about,” said Rachel Sebbag, litigation counsel at NJAC and the Gevura Fund, in a press release.

The issue here is not just Zionist evil values, it’s the evil values of ALL members of our billionaire ruling class.

The actual values of all members of our billionaire ruling class are anti-egalitarian values such as these:

Please excuse a bit of comic relief now that helps me make a serious point.

The billionaire ruling class does something to hide the evil nature of its values, something that is not unlike what the great songwriter, Tom Leher, in his wonderful song, Lobachevsky, satirically said that a plagiarist should do to cover up their plagiarism:

I am never forget the day I first meet the great Lobachevsky. In one word he told me secret of success in mathematics: Plagiarize! Plagiarize! Let no one else's work evade your eyes. Remember why the good Lord made your eyes, So don't shade your eyes, But plagiarize, plagiarize, plagiarize --- Only be sure always to call it please "research".

Instead of calling it ‘research,” however, the billionaires (and their servants) call shaping the world with their evil values things such as this:

“Carrying out their fiduciary duty” a.k.a. “fiduciary responsibility,” or

“Following rules that ‘require municipal officials to prioritize liquidity and financial returns’” (as the Zionists in Medford put it) and

“Avoiding like the plague ‘divesting public funds for political and ideological reasons’.”

Egalitarians, however, say that ALL decisions about how to use social wealth SHOULD be based on “political and ideological” reasons, specifically on egalitarian values and principles summarized here , which are the opposite of the hidden evil values of the billionaire class.

To the horror of Zionists and all of the billionaires, egalitarians aim for genuine democracy that is government of, by and for ONLY those who share egalitarian values, and is all about shaping society by these values openly and explicitly.

Three cheers for the good egalitarian people of Medford who have flushed out the Zionists and forced them to reveal the truth about how they fear the very idea of people with good values shaping society by those values.