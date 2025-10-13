JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JAS
JAS
2h

Yes, Dostoevsky spent his whole life thinking about freedom and the perversity of mankind. Allowing for all mens's unpredictability which is also their strength, the Golden Rule still seems the baseline for acceptable behaviour.

