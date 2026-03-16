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The actual, though secret aim, of the U.S./Israel war on Iran is to control the have-nots of the world, including people like the woman shown above.

The war is a bogeyman war that is not primarily fought to WIN, but rather is fought to keep U.S./Israel AT war against somebody. Why? Because being AT war is the time-honored way to secure the obedience of one’s own have-nots by declaring their disobedience to be un-patriotic (as I discuss in great detail here.)

The U.S./Israel war on Iran is, as virtually all who are seriously following it report, being waged incompetently and delusionally (with respect to the official goal of winning the war, that is.) But with respect to the actual goal of keeping U.S./Israel AT war, it’s working so far.

Just to be clear, U.S./Israel is indeed losing the war:

Reuters (via Newsbreak) reports:

New U.S. intelligence reports indicate that Iran’s leadership remains largely intact and isn’t at risk of collapsing anytime soon, even after nearly two weeks of intense U.S. and Israeli bombardment, as reported by Reuters. These findings really throw a wrench into any hopes for a swift regime change, underscoring that the current government “retains control of the Iranian public.” A multitude of intelligence reports are providing consistent analysis, all pointing to the same conclusion: the Iranian regime isn’t in danger of collapse. This latest report, completed just recently, highlights the unexpected cohesion of Iran’s clerical leadership. This is pretty remarkable, especially considering the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, which was the very first day of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Newsbreak also reports:

Iran has repeatedly and methodically targeted U.S. missile defense infrastructure in response to Operation Epic Fury. The Pentagon has confirmed an Iranian strike on a radar system at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan valued at $300 million, and Iran’s response – called Operation True Promise 4 – has surgically focused on targeting the detection systems that underpin the entire U.S. defensive architecture in West Asia, reported Monthly Review Online. “The AN-TPY/2 radar is essentially the heart of the THAAD battery, enabling the launch of interceptor missiles and contributing to a networked air defense picture,” munitions specialist N.R. Jenzen-Jones told CNN last week. “It also happens to be an incredibly expensive piece of kit.”

So, to keep the war going instead of ending with a giant ignominious defeat, what will U.S./Israel do?

Some say the U.S. will resort to ‘boots on the ground.’ But Col. Douglas Macgregor in the video below explains that there is zero probability of this because in order for it to succeed about 500,000 pairs of boots would be required and the U.S. DOES NOT HAVE ENOUGH TROOPS TODAY TO DO THAT. (Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says that the U.S. has at most 600,000 troops it could assemble but that this is nowhere near enough to defeat Iran’s million-man army.)

Well, maybe there is zero probability of sending in enough troops to win. But I’m guessing far fewer ‘boots on the ground’ could at least keep the war going, which is the actual aim, not winning. In fact, already 2500 Marines have been sent to the Middle East for some kind of action, despite such a small number of troops having no chance of winning the war.

In the video below Col. Macgregor explains that U.S./Israel has already lost the war.

Some say that Trump will opt to end the war by declaring victory, which everybody will see is a bogus victory. The problem with this option for U.S./Israel is that the Iranian leaders have made it clear that they are going to pursue their war aims whether Trump has declared victory and an end to the war, or not. Specifically Iran’s leaders say their aim is to force the permanent closure of all U.S. military bases in the Gulf region and to destroy Zionist power in Israel and end the sanctions against Iran and even get reparations from the U.S./Israel for the damage the war has inflicted on Iran. The enormous Iranian stockpile of missiles and drones may very well enable Iran to keep fighting for this goal even if Trump declares the war is over and the U.S./Israel won it. Allowing Iran to do this would be an ignominious defeat of U.S./Israel. Such a defeat, as discussed below, is dangerous for any oppressive ruling class.

Will keeping U.S./Israel AT war with Iran work this time?

Oppressive ruling classes have persisted in power over their have-nots by staying at war (hot or cold) against bogeyman enemies for literally millennia and all over the world as I show in my previously linked article here. This is such an effective tried-and-true strategy of social control that it is reasonable to believe that the current U.S./Israel ruling class intends to keep using it today.

But there is some indication that it may not work as well today as it has in the past. The have-nots in the United States are solidly opposed to the Iran war even now that it is being waged. This is in contrast to World War I when people opposed a U.S. entry into the war initially but then overwhelmingly rallied to support it after President Wilson dragged the U.S. into that war. Most U.S. wars in the past had public support once they began, at least initially. Not so this Iran war.

In past wars the U.S. ruling class used effective propaganda to get public support for the war: “a war to end all wars”, “a war for democracy,” “a war to protect people from Communist tyranny.” In contrast, the Trump administration has not produced any half-way persuasive propaganda to persuade the American public to support the Iran war. The U.S. public is harder to fool now.

If the U.S. public continues to oppose the Iran war and not be cowed into obedience by accusations of being un-patriotic when it opposes the war, what then?

Will U.S./Israel resort to using nuclear weapons?

The U.S./Israel ruling class may not aim to win its wars (it kept fighting war after war without winning them in Vietnam and Afghanistan and Iraq and it didn’t really win in Korea either) but it doesn’t want to lose a war ignominiously. An ignominious loss reveals that the ruling class is weak, and this can inspire confidence in the have-nots to rise up and try to make a revolution (as happened in Germany when it lost WWI and as happened to the slave-owning class in the Confederacy when it lost the Civil War and former slaves fought for power in society south of the Mason-Dixon line.)

To avoid an ignominious loss in the Iran war U.S./Israel rulers might resort to using nuclear weapons. This is one more reason for removing the rich from power as fast as possible!!!