The new U.S. tariffs are wrongful taxes on American working class people. Here’s why. Tariffs are taxes on a business that produces a commodity outside the United States and imports it into the United States to be sold here. In most cases the business raises the price of the commodity in the United States in order to get back what it had to pay the U.S. government as a tariff tax. Working class Americans who buy the commodity at the raised price, and not the business that sells the commodity, end up with less money in their pocket. Thus the tariff is really a tax on working class people in the United States.

If the purpose of the tariffs were—as the government claims—to help working class Americans, to “make America great again”—then the tariff-tax money—i.e., revenue—would be given back to us and not, as it is today, kept by the U.S. treasury. That money could be given back to us by sending us checks or reducing our income tax or some other way. But instead we’re just taxed more by having to pay the higher prices.

And note that the supposed purpose of the tariff—to make it easier for American businesses to compete against foreign businesses—would not at all be hindered if we, American working class people, not the U.S. treasury, received the tariff-tax money. Foreign commodities would still be more expensive and American businesses would still be more able to compete against them.

Tariffs against China are a form of war—economic war—against a bogeyman enemy for the purpose of controlling us

Furthermore, the extremely high tariff on Chinese imports has forced the Chinese to stop importing into the United States all but certain electronic commodities such as smart phones that are exempted from the extremely high tariff. The tariff against China is thus actually a form of warfare—economic warfare—against China.

The purpose of this anti-China war is not to make things better for ordinary Americans or to protect us from a real threat. On the contrary, it is to create a war mentality to make us—the have-nots—feel it is unpatriotic to protest against anything our rulers do that harms us. The purpose of this war mentality is to make us “rally ‘round the flag” and not stand up against those who oppress us and drape themselves with that American flag.

Anti-China warmongering is the latest example of our rulers using a bogeyman enemy to control us. I wrote here about how oppressive rulers have been using this social-control strategy to control their own have-nots for literally thousands of years. And I wrote here about the phony propaganda (recently coming from Rudi Giuliani) promoting this bogeyman war on China.