Note: this is new material added to my article, “Illegal* Immigration to the U.S.: Myth vs. Reality.”

U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela caused Venezuelans to migrate north, many into the United States.

​First, here is a brief history of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela based on a Google AI summary:​

U.S. sanctions on Venezuela escalated from targeted visa bans under Obama for human rights abuses (2014-2015) to broader financial restrictions under Trump (2017-2019) targeting government access to U.S. markets, debt, and eventually oil giant PDVSA, aimed at pressuring the Maduro government amidst political and economic crises, impacting oil exports, access to funds, and deepening economic hardship, with temporary relief attempts under Biden in 2023 before renewed pressure in 2025.

Early Phase: Obama Administration (2014-2016)

2014: Congress passed the Venezuela Defense of Human Rights and Civil Society Act.

2015: President Obama issued Executive Order 13692, declaring Venezuela a national security threat, targeting officials involved in suppressing protests with asset freezes and visa bans.

Escalation: Trump Administration (2017-2020)

2017: Restrictions blocked Venezuela’s access to U.S. financial markets and prohibited trading Venezuelan debt.

2019: The U.S. imposed comprehensive sanctions on PDVSA (Venezuela’s state oil company) and its U.S. subsidiary, Citgo, effectively halting oil revenue flow and freezing government assets.

Key Sanctions Targets & Effects

Individuals: Sanctioned officials for corruption, human rights abuses, and undermining democracy.

Entities: PDVSA, the Central Bank, and other government entities were targeted.

Economic Impact: Blocked access to U.S. financial systems, froze assets, and curtailed oil revenue, contributing to economic collapse, hyperinflation, and shortages.

Shifting Policies: Biden & Trump (2021-2025)

2023: The Biden administration temporarily eased some sanctions on oil, gas, and gold sectors as an incentive for free elections.

2025: The Trump administration reversed concessions, reimposing restrictions on Chevron, signaling renewed pressure.

Overall Goal: To pressure the Maduro government to restore democracy and respect human rights, though critics argue they exacerbated humanitarian suffering.

​

Now let’s see what the effect of the sanctions was, as described in this article in The Hill.​

by Francisco Rodríguez, opinion contributor 01/24/25

​Here are excerpts from the above-linked article:​

Evidence shows that U.S. sanctions significantly contributed to Venezuela’s economic implosion, while the easing of sanctions in recent years has been associated with a moderate economic recovery that has helped alleviate the worst of the country’s economic crisis.​ In a recent research paper, I analyzed the impact of alternative sanctions policy scenarios on Venezuelan migration flows. Drawing on earlier research, I estimated that reinstating maximum pressure sanctions would result in an estimated 1 million additional Venezuelans immigrating over the next five years compared to a baseline scenario of no economic sanctions.​ If the U.S. aims to alleviate Venezuela’s migration exodus, it should focus on relaxing, rather than tightening, sanctions on the South American country. A return to maximum pressure sanctions would amount to nothing more than a repetition of one of the most acute policy failures of the first Trump administration. Over the last decade, Venezuela’s per capita income fell by 71 percent — the equivalent of three consecutive Great Depressions and the largest documented peacetime economic contraction in world history.​ In “The Collapse of Venezuela,” my forthcoming book, I show that U.S. economic sanctions significantly contributed to the country’s economic implosion, accounting for more than 52 percent of the collapse in GDP. In my more recent research, I estimate that had it not been for U.S. economic sanctions, approximately 4 million Venezuelans would have chosen to stay in their country rather than flee abroad.​ Milton Friedman once wrote that economic sanctions are not an effective weapon of political warfare because they are likely to harm the imposer as much as the intended target. The Venezuelan case provides a compelling example.​ Rather than weaken Maduro, sanctions have strengthened his position, enabling his concentration of power and consolidation of ties with America’s adversaries. As U.S. companies have exited Venezuela, they have been replaced by actors from China, Russia and Iran, further entrenching Maduro’s regime and reducing U.S. influence in the region.

​While the rhetoric from the U.S. has been that the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela had the purpose of preventing Venezuela from establishing oil trade ties with China, the actual intended effect of the sanctions was to prevent Venezuela from selling its oil to the United States and hence forcing it to sell to nations such as China. So much for the credibility of U.S. rhetoric. Likewise, though the U.S. never admits that it does things to force people south of our border to migrate north illegally, the sanctions on Venezuela clearly had exactly that actual effect, not surprisingly since the sanctions dramatically lowered the standard of living of Venezuelans.