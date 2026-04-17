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This wonderful egalitarian man and the millions of other people like him frighten the American billionaire ruling class and are the reason that our rulers warmonger, as I explain in detail here.

Here is evidence that the U.S. ruling class has for decades intended to wage war one way or another against Iran for reasons that have nothing to do with Israel supposedly forcing American rulers to do that.

These are the words (pg. 91) in a 2009 publication of the (ultra-U.S.-ruling class) Brookings Institution, titled “Which Path to Persia: Options for a New American Strategy Towards Iran.”

GOAL As in the case of American airstrikes against Iran, the goal of this policy option would be to destroy key Iranian nuclear facilities in the hope that doing so would significantly delay Iran’s acquisition of an indigenous nuclear weapons capability. However, in this case, an added element could be that the United States would encourage—and perhaps even assist—the Israelis in conducting the strikes themselves, in the expectation that both international criticism and Iranian retaliation would be deflected away from the United States and onto Israel. The logic behind this approach is that allowing Israel to mount the airstrikes, rather than the United States, provides a way out of the dilemma described in the previous chapter, whereby American airstrikes against Iran could become self-defeating because they would undermine every other American initiative in the Middle East, an outcome exactly the opposite of what a new Iran policy is meant to accomplish.

Notice these words in particular: “…the United States would encourage—and perhaps even assist—the Israelis in conducting the strikes themselves, in the expectation that both international criticism and Iranian retaliation would be deflected away from the United States and onto Israel.”

This is the exact OPPOSITE of Israel forcing the United States to attack Iran. It is the exact OPPOSITE of the notion that Israel is the “tail” wagging the United States “dog.” These words in the Brookings Institution document are about how U.S. rulers can USE Israel to do their dirty work and get the world to blame Israel instead of the United States. These words are about the United States ruling class USING Israel, not being “wagged” or controlled by Israel!

Those who say that Israel is the “tail” that “wags” the U.S. “dog” are flat out wrong. Israel is totally dependent on military, financial and diplomatic U.S. support and it would not be able to persist without it. Israel is a dictatorship of the Israeli billionaire class just as the United States is a dictatorship of the American billionaire class. Please note that none of the people who say that Israel is the “tail” that “wags” the U.S. “dog” ever explain this key fact. They are trying to direct American have-not anger away from the American billionaire class (which is the true oppressor of Americans) towards “the Jews.”

Brian Berletic has a video about this document that I suggest you watch. Berletic emphasizes that U.S. anti-Iran policy has been in place for decades and has been implemented step by step by all the presidents of the United States in the 21st century, regardless of their party. This is because the policy is the result of a consensus of the billionaire/corporate class (arrived at in organizations such as the Brookings Institution); the policy is not decided by the whim of whomever sits in the Oval Office. Berletic focuses on the U.S. strategy of waging war against China (and Russia) and how the U.S. war on Iran is part of that strategy.

I, in turn, ask HOW COME the U.S. wants to wage war against China (and Russia) when the Chinese (and Russian) people—the ordinary people there—are no threat whatsoever to ordinary Americans. The answer is that U.S. rulers, in order to control the American have-nots, need to be at war with somebody, against a credible enemy, a frightening bogeyman enemy, and U.S. rulers have been doing this against one bogeyman enemy or another for centuries, as I have written about here and here.

There are a lot of “anti-establishment” personalities appearing on various Youtube platforms who wrongly insist that U.S. foreign policy is dictated by Israel. These anti-establishment personalities include retired CIA officials and retired Colonels and some people in academia. None of them talk about, never mind condemn, the fact that the United States is a dictatorship of the rich. None of them ever express disagreement with how the rich Americans treat the have-not Americans like dirt. They only object to U.S. foreign policy being different from what they think it ought to be, and what they think it ought to be is simply a different way of keeping the rich in power over the have-nots, in the United States and the rest of the world too. They are, in effect, protecting the American billionaire ruling class by directing anger away from it and towards Israel. There is nothing good about the Israeli ruling class, but it is an instrument of, not the master of, the American ruling class.