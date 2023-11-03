Read the full article here.

America’s Jewish college students are increasingly (post October 7) fearful of antisemitic violence against them. Because the anti-Zionism movement does not understand the CLASS nature of the conflict in Israel/Palestine (that is discussed and explained here in connection with Harvard) the anti-Zionism movement is easily portrayed as and easily perceived to be antisemitic regardless of the fact that few of its members (not zero, however) are actually antisemitic. So the fear that Jewish students feel is real fear. True antisemites, such as the person threatening to shoot “pig jews” (sic) at Cornell, exist; they are emboldened by the post October 7 increasingly visible anti-Zionism movement because it is based wrongly on a “Palestine versus Israel” (or “Palestinians versus Jews”) non-class framework.

Pitting Jewish have-nots against non-Jewish have-nots has been the historic purpose of Zionism, with its ideology that says that all non-Jews are innately antisemitic (hence the enemy of Jews) and that Jews therefore must have a “state of their own” in which ONLY Jews are the sovereign power and from which most of the non-Jews must be forcibly expelled and the remaining ones made second-class citizens (or military subjects) under an apartheid system of rule.

British and American Imperialism Used Zionism to Divide-and-Rule the Middle East Have-Nots

British imperialism at the close of World War I gave a green light to the Zionist movement in its Mandate Palestine, and subsequently U.S. imperialism gave over-the-top military, economic, and diplomatic support to the new State of Israel precisely BECAUSE Israel fomented hostility between non-Jews (Arabs in the Middle East) and Jews (Israelis.) U.S. rulers appreciated the fact that pro-U.S. (pro-Big $) Arab rulers feared their own have-nots whom they severely oppressed, and that to remain in power these Arab ruling elites needed to deflect the anger of their have-nots somewhere else: Israel was the perfect object of their anger.

The U.S. rulers also knew that by making Israel the overwhelmingly most militarily powerful state in the region, this would give the pro-U.S. Arab rulers the excuse they needed not to actually defeat the Zionists militarily (the point is never to defeat the bogeyman enemy but rather to be always at war or “cold war” with it) even though they ramped up their anti-Zionism rhetoric when needed.

Today the U.S. Ruling Class Uses Zionism to Divide-and-Rule American Have-Nots

Today Zionism is playing its historical role on America’s college campuses. It is creating (by attacking non-Jews in the name of Jews) hostility to Jews. This results in genuine fear of antisemitic violence among Jewish students. This in turn gives leading so-called “pro-Jewish” (in truth, pro-Jewish billionaires and anti-Jewish working class) big $ donors the pretext to demand that universities suppress anti-Zionism speech on campus. Before long, anti-Zionism students will be in fear of expulsion or of being blacklisted in hiring, or worse, at the hands of what some may predictably come to view as “the Jews.” This is the divide-and-rule that Zionism was intended to foment, from the beginning, in the Middle East. Now it is happening in the USA too. America’s rulers love it; they have been doing everything possible to keep the American have-nots pitted against each other and Zionism only helps them do it.

The way to prevent this Zionism divide-and-rule strategy of the billionaire ruling classes from succeeding is to expose it for what it is, as is done in “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians.”