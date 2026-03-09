Share

The video below indicates the MAGA base is furious at Trump’s warmongering.

Most of the non-MAGA Americans are ALSO furious at Trump’s warmongering.

As Brian Berletic explains in the video below, the warmongering is orchestrated by the American billionaire ruling class—using both the Democratic and the Republican parties:

The United States/Israel is currently losing the war in Iran because Iran is well prepared for war with lots of stockpiled weapons, whereas the United States (& Israel) is very un-prepared for war with a severely diminished stockpile of weapons (having sent huge numbers of them to Ukraine to be destroyed by Russia) and a weapons industry that is not designed to produce the large numbers of weapons it takes to win against Iran (which has the backing of Russia and China.)

Iran’s strategy is simply to remain undefeated until the U.S. shortage of weapons means Iran can inflict un-ending and unsustainable damage on Israel and U.S. bases in the region.

Either Trump will have to call off the attack on Iran (with some preposterous claim of ‘victory’) and suffer huge personal loss of face for having shown the U.S. empire to be a ‘paper tiger,’ with all the major blows to the U.S. empire that will entail, or (at least to delay the inevitable) he will have to resort to sending U.S. troops to invade Iran in a desperate attempt to do “regime change.”

This is why I believe U.S. troops are likely to be ordered to invade Iran, perhaps gradually at first, as “advisors” to Kurd soldiers, similarly to what was done in Vietnam when U.S. troops were initially just “advisors” to the South Vietnam army. But eventually there will likely be a full scale U.S. invasion.

When this happens there will be a huge anti-war movement in the United States. GOOD! Marjorie Taylor Greene’s essentially pro-working-class fury (see the top video of her above) will resonate with MANY millions of Americans—MAGA or not— despite it being a voluntary military (although with a ‘poverty draft’ (PDF)) this time unlike during the Vietnam war when people were involuntarily drafted.

The question is, what will this anti-war movement accomplish?

Will it only end the current war but leave in power the warmongering billionaire class that will surely launch new warmongering projects and continue to oppress the American (and other!) have-nots?

Or will the anti-war movement aim to end ALL of the warmongering by removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor—a.k.a. egalitarian revolution? Yes, this is possible, as I discuss in some detail here. This is in fact the only way to prevent future warmongering and oppression by the billionaire ruling class.

In order to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement we must do this:

State the egalitarian revolutionary aim explicitly, as is done here.

Persuasively refute the divide-and-rule lies that the billionaire class uses to keep us, the have-nots, divided against each other and hence unable to remove the rich from power. Here are my key articles refuting three such lies:

“Here’s What CRT (Critical Race Theory) CENSORS: The Anti-Working Class PURPOSE of the Systemic Racial Discrimination it Describes” persuasively refutes the divide-and-rule lie that discrimination against blacks is, or ever was, for the purpose of making the lives of ordinary white people better. “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews as Well as Palestinians” persuasively refutes the divide-and-rule lie that Israeli violence against Palestinians is, or ever was, for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. “Illegal* Immigration to the U.S.: Myth vs. Reality” persuasively refutes the divide-and-rule lie that the illegal immigrants are selfish freeloaders who just happened to decide one day that they’d rather live in the United States (by breaking our immigration laws, like people who ‘cut in line’) to enjoy the higher U.S. standard of living American workers have worked hard for generations to produce, instead of doing the work themselves to make their own country have a higher standard of living.

The Iran war is, like the Vietnam war was, a bogeyman war, but that doesn’t mean the generals aren’t fighting for real and soldiers aren’t dying for real.

Read my Substack article, “The Islamic Republic of Iran Is a Bogeyman Enemy Created by the U.S. Ruling Class for that Purpose” to see that the U.S. helped the Islamic fundamentalists replace the Shah of Iran back 1979 because a) U.S. rulers wanted Islamic fundamentalists to replace Communism as the new bogeyman enemy, and b) the Islamic fundamentalists were anti-working class. Also this article explains that the Islamic Republic of Iran could destroy the Zionists by telling the American public the truth (proven here) about how Zionism is (and always has been) used by Israeli billionaires to oppress the Jewish working class by making the Palestinians be a bogeyman enemy the Israeli billionaires use for that purpose. The Iranian rulers won’t do this, however, because if they did it would strengthen and unite the have-nots of the world against the oppressive classes, and that is the LAST thing they want to do.

Regarding Vietnam:

Here is an excerpt from my article, “The U.S. Armed the Soviet Union During the ‘Cold War,’” which in turn are excerpts from the book by Antony Sutton that my article summarizes:

“Each year in the spring the North Vietnamese have attempted to conquer the South. In 1972, in their latest attempt, a full-scale invasion was launched with various kinds of heavy equipment they had not previously used. The tanks, guns and trucks came from the Soviet Union--and were produced in plants erected and equipped by American and European companies.​

“The T-54 tank was used in force in early 1972. The T-54 has a modified Christie-type suspension. The GAZ trucks on the Ho Chi Minh trail came from the Ford-built Gorki plant. The ZIL trucks on the Ho Chi Minh trail came from the Brandt-built plant. Both plants were equipped with new American machinery while the Vietnamese War was in progress. The amphibious PT-76 tank is manufactured at Volgograd--in a factory built by eighty U.S. firms. This is called “peaceful trade” by the mystics in Washington.”

"As the material presented in this book will show, the "arsenal for revolution" was built by Western firms and has been kept in operation with "peaceful trade." When all the rhetoric about "peaceful trade" is boiled out, it comes down to a single inescapable fact--the guns, the ammunition, the weapons, the transportation systems that killed Americans in Vietnam came from the American-subsidized economy of the Soviet Union. The trucks that carried these weapons down the Ho Chi Minh trail came from American-built plants. the ships that carried the supplies to Sihanoukville and Haiphong came from NATO allies and used propulsion systems that our state Department could have kept out of Soviet hands--indeed, the Export Control Act and the Battle Act, ignored by State, required exactly such action.* The only other route for these supplies was by rail across Siberia and China. But Soviet locomotives and railroad-operating equipment have also been traced to U.S. and European origins.”

Here is an excerpt about the Vietnam war from my Substack post titled, “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary.”

“Furthermore, the series of so-called wars since 1945 were never fought to achieve victory. They were waged for dollars, with the generals in a supernumerary role...It has been politically necessary for each major power to have an enemy, even though both major powers knew that they no longer had any way to benefit from a traditional ‘all-out’ war. Neither one could control its own destiny or its own society without the ‘threat’ of the other.” --Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty, chief of special operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Kennedy years, in JFK: The CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy (pg. xxv and 31)

The reason there is war after war after war is ONLY because anti-working-class governments need bogeyman enemies, of which Iran is one , and bogeyman wars in order to control their own have-nots (as I demonstrate with examples all over the planet and throughout the millennia in the above-linked article here .)

Sure, national rulers also want control of resources such as oil and want to gain advantages over economic competitors, but these concerns PALE in comparison to the rulers’ need to stay in power by controlling their own potentially revolutionary have-nots, and THIS requires having ( inventing when necessary) bogeyman enemies against which to be waging cold or hot wars.

When U.S. rulers meet to decide about the warmongering, the question they ask themselves is NOT “Should we attack such-and-such a country?” No! The question they ask is, “Which country should we attack, since we need to be at war against somebody.”