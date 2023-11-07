Read the full article (h/t J.O.) here.

When we build a large egalitarian revolutionary movement then good and decent people (like these dissenting lower and mid-level diplomats seem to be) will support that movement. They may support it secretly by giving it money or more openly, depending on how insecure or secure they feel, and how large the movement is. People are more willing to take risks to support a large movement that has a chance of succeeding, than a small movement that seems just Quixotic.

These dissenting diplomats clearly felt that in order to hold onto their jobs they needed to couch their criticism of U.S. failure to publicly oppose Israel’s killing of civilians as friendly advice to U.S. rulers. So they said that this U.S. failure “at best does not advance, and at worst harms, US interests worldwide.” But when there is a large egalitarian revolutionary movement talking about how “US interests” is just code for the interests of the ruling billionaire plutocracy that treats the have-nots like dirt, then people like these dissenting diplomats will be more emboldened to say what they REALLY think: that only MONSTERS would fail to criticize Israel’s deliberate slaughter of men, women, children and babies!

All sorts of people are disgusted with U.S. rulers

For example, American GIs in Vietnam were disgusted with the top brass and the politicians above them. U.S. rulers had to withdraw ignominiously from Viet Nam in 1975 in large part because the top brass knew that American GIs were refusing to fight, as discussed in detail here. Some soldiers refused to fight by getting stoned, others by only pretending to fight the Viet Cong, and others by killing (fragging) gung-ho officers who ordered them to fight.

All sorts of people, in all sorts of unexpected positions, will support the egalitarian revolutionary movement in one way or another. This should give us confidence to build that revolutionary movement.

If we build it they will come!