The Guardian reports:

The right to a trial by jury is virtually the only aspect of genuine democracy in our dictatorships of the rich in the UK and the United States and elsewhere.

Judges try to prevent jurors from knowing they have the right of jury nullification, which right enables the randomly selected jurors to find a defendant not guilty for any reason whatsoever, including that they believe the defendant did indeed break the law as charged but that the defendant nonetheless should be declared not guilty, either because the law is an unjust law or because it is not just to enforce it in the particular circumstances in the defendant’s case.

Judges virtually always instruct jurors that they must simply decide, based on the facts, whether the defendant did or did not commit the crime they are charged with committing, period.

It is especially important that we spread the word far and wide that jurors have the right of jury nullification. This is important because our rulers are clearly aiming to charge more and more people with crimes that are not really (by any sensible egalitarian criteria) crimes, as I wrote about Trump declaring to do so here. The more people know about the right of jury nullification, the more likely it is that the government won’t be able to obtain a guilty verdict when charging people for crimes such as being “anti-capitalist.”

I have written a proposed Egalitarian Bill of Rights online here. Here is what it says about the right to a jury trial:

People have the right, when accused of a crime or of any misbehavior, to be considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a formal public court of law using fair rules of evidence in which a randomly selected jury of egalitarians decides (however they wish) if the defendant is guilty or not guilty, and the defendant may not be compelled to be a witness against himself or herself. Defendants found guilty may appeal this decision to a jury composed of randomly selected egalitarians from other local communities; if this jury finds the defendant not guilty then these other local communities may take whatever action they think appropriate to remedy the injustice.

The UK Minister of Justice (sic), as her argument for eliminating the right to a jury trial, says that it takes too long to have a jury trial compared to a judge-only trial. Well, the solution to that problem is to do things to make jury trials take less time. The “logic” of people such as the Minister of Justice (sic) leads to things such as the infamous acts of rulers in the not-so-distant past directing their armies to massacre thousands of people because some of them are supposedly guilty of something: “Kill’em all. Let God sort’em out.”

I urge you to do in your local community what people in my neighborhood of Brighton, Massachusetts did recently. Read about it here.