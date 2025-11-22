JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
4h

Thanks John. A reminder that almost every law passed by governments in the West are designed to shift power away from the individual to the autonomous State.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture