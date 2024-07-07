Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

In the video below conservative icon, Candace Owens, is a guest on the Jimmy Dore show where she defends the police in the United States by arguing that the cop, Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of wrongfully killing George Floyd, did nothing wrong. After you watch this video, read below what Owens leaves out of her narrative. It’s a damn shame that Jimmy Dore did not call Owens out for her wrongful defense of class inequality and the police brutality that the ruling class uses to enforce it.

Candace Owens and Jimmy Dore both argue (correctly in my opinion) that the ruling class use the mass media to lie and manipulate us to pit us, the have-nots, against each other. This is a very important point and I say BRAVO! to both of them for expressing it.

And yet, there’s a problem…

Specifically, Candace Owens says the media lied to make it seem that the cop, Derek Chauvin, killed George Floyd by using a dangerous and un-approved method of restraining him, when in fact (according to Owens) Chauvin did nothing wrong. Presumably the media did this in order to inflame what became the Black Lives Matter protests and elicit opposition from much of the rest of the population by broadcasting lots of violence and looting in connection with the BLM movement (some of which was very likely orchestrated by white supremacists or cop agent provacateurs.)

Let us assume for the sake of argument that what Owens says about the George Floyd arrest and death is all true (maybe it is, but if so I have to wonder why Chauvin’s defense lawyers were not able to persuade even one of the jurors in his trial that the evidence of his guilt was not beyond reasonable doubt.) What Owens leaves out of her narrative is this:

1. The BLM protests may have been SPARKED by anger at George Floyd's death, but the BLM protests were about far more than just George Floyd's death. They were about anger at the MANY wrongful deaths of black people by police violence that had occurred before the George Floyd death. Here is a list of blacks killed while unarmed by non-military police in the United States just in the year 2020 before the May 25 killing of George Floyd that year:

2. The racist nature of the cop killings of black people is not that the cops are necessarily more likely to wrongfully kill a person if they are black than if they are white when the circumstances are the same. The racist nature of the cop killings is that the cops mainly wrongfully kill the poorest, working class, people, and blacks are disproportionately (compared to whites) poor, working class. This is because the ruling class uses the police to cow the poor, working class people into submission to the class inequality; middle class people do not requires as much cowing into submission. I discuss this in more detail in my article here.

3. Because the cops are violent against the poor, working class, and because there are LOTS of poor, working class white people, it is a fact that the cops also wrongfully kill many poor, working class white people. But the mass media do not inform the public about this. The mass media make it seem that ONLY non-whites are wrongfully killed by the cops, and that "If you're white then you have no reason to be opposed to the police." This is the racist divide-and-rule scheme. This is discussed in more detail in an article by Dr. Nayvin Gordon here.

4. Candace Owens wrongfully covers up the role of the police--the anti-working class role of the police.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Dore did not seem to realize that Candace Owen’s narrative was in defense of very anti-working-class police.

Jimmy Dore’s other big mistake

Another big mistake Jimmy Dore makes is this. He never explains that, as far as the actual rulers of Israel are concerned, the PURPOSE of Israeli oppression of Palestinians is to control, severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class, as well as to oppress and exploit Palestinians. I prove all of this with mainstream sources

here (about how Netanyahu used the Palestinian bogeyman enemy, that Zionist violence has deliberately created for exactly this purpose, to kill the huge Israeli working class rebellion in 2011 against Israel’s rulers over the issue of their extreme economic oppression), and

here (about why Israel funds Hamas and works to keep it in power in order to make the bogeyman enemy maximally frightening), and

here (about how Zionist leaders during the Holocaust opposed efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis because they didn’t advance their aim of getting a Jewish working class “of their own” in Palestine [later Israel] that they could rule over.

Why does Jimmy Dore remain silent about this? If the American public knew this KEY TRUTH about Zionism—its anti-Jewish-working-class purpose—then the vast majority of the American public—including most currently passionately pro-Israel Jews—would oppose the Israeli government’s Zionist violence? I don’t know. Maybe he just doesn’t know this important truth. If you can communicate with Jimmy Dore, tell it to him, please!