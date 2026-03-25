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The only people who have a right to democratically decide if good people, like the workers in Wakefield and like the good egalitarian woman shown above, should be laid off from their job are the good egalitarian people who live and work in the workers’ local community. And if the workers are laid off then they should continue to have what they need or reasonably desire from the economy while they are making a good faith effort to seek another way of contributing reasonably to the economy. Otherwise, it is tyranny!

The Boston Globe article’s headline reads:

“Packaging company to shutter Wakefield plant; nearly 100 workers facing layoffs.”

A multinational packaging company plans to close its facility in Wakefield within the next few months, with 91 workers expected to lose their jobs, according to state filings. WestRock Services, a subsidiary of Ireland-based Smurfit Westrock, said in a WARN notice filed last week that the layoffs would begin on May 18.

Ninety-one people’s lives in Wakefield, Massachusetts are being wrecked because some anti-egalitarian people in Ireland decided that it would be a good idea to wreck ninety-one people’s lives since that would increase the profits of the Ireland-based Smurfit Westrock business.

Obviously there is nothing even close to democracy about this.

Obviously this is flat-out tyranny.

This tyranny escapes being denounced as tyranny because it is the norm in our anti-egalitarian ( anti-democratic) society.

The Boston Globe reports this tyranny—without, of course, ever calling it tyranny—with no more anger or even mild surprise than when it reports on the weather. In fact the Globe tells us to be sympathetic to the tyrant with these words:

In a February earnings call, CEO Anthony Smurfit attributed the downturn in North America to growing pains from the merger of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, which took effect in 2024. “When we arrived in the legacy WestRock organization ... we identified there was business in our portfolio that was heavily loss-making for the company and for the individual operating units,” Smurfit said during the call, according to a transcript. “Our fundamental philosophy, and that is why we have successfully stood the test of time, is that every unit must be able to justify its own existence.”

Let’s NOT let our rulers normalize tyranny .

Let’s talk about how our society OUGHT to be, how it ought to be a genuine democracy .

When there is a genuine democracy in Wakefield this is how things might look.

The sovereign (no higher law-making authority) government in Wakefield with its population of about 27,000 people would be the Wakefield Assembly of Egalitarians, or WAE for short (or whatever name they choose to call it.)

All, and only, the adults who live or work in Wakefield and who support egalitarian values (read about them here)—probably the vast majority of the town’s adult population—have the right to participate as equals in the WAE and democratically decide the laws and policies that everybody in Wakefield must obey.

The WAE decides what economic enterprises in Wakefield are members of the sharing economy that the WAE has joined, by mutual agreement (using voluntary federation) with other communities’ assemblies of egalitarians. (This is described generally here and in more detail here.)

If the WAE decides that the economic enterprise named WestRock Services is contributing a useful product or service (with respect to the mutual agreement basis of the sharing economy) and that it is acting in accordance with the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire,” then WestRock Services gets a green light to operate and to take (for free) the resources it needs from the economy, and all the WestRock Services workers have the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire (with scarce things equitably rationed according to need), from housing to food to clothing to health care to fun stuff and entertainment etc. etc.

This is genuine democracy!

Nobody other than the WAE has the right or the power to tell the WestRock Services workers that their economic enterprise is shutting down.

Furthermore, if for some reason the WAE did decide to shut down WestRock Services, then (because it is an assembly of egalitarians, not of ass-holes) it would a) continue to let the laid-off workers have the right to take for free what they need or reasonably desire from the economy as long as they are making a good faith effort to find some other way of contributing reasonably according to ability, and b) make an effort to enable each and every laid-off worker to find such a way of contributing reasonably according to ability.

This is genuine democracy!

It’s not complicated. It’s just hated by the anti-egalitarians who rule our society today.