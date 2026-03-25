JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
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My perspective on tyranny... and how to measure it:

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/tyranny-without-fear

https://indepnews.org/en/restoring-the-democratic-pulse/

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