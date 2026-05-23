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This wonderful egalitarian woman has, like billions of other egalitarians, the egalitarian values and aims that will make society be egalitarian when the egalitarians of the world have the real power. Their mindset is ALREADY egalitarian.

The following is my comment in reply to a comment by a person named Tom to my Substack post here about hotel housekeepers winning $100,000+ annual pay in their contract. I think my comment is worth making a Substack post on its own, so here it is (with an added footnote).

Tom, when you write “I agree that if people can adopt a totally new mindset in which they gladly subordinate their personal well-being for the sake of solidarity with other workers, then it is possible to transition to the egalitarian society you envision” it raises the question in my mind of to whom you are referring by the word “people.”

In most of the writing (past and present) about how to make society better, the authors use the word “people” to refer to ALL people--people in general. These authors then discuss what’s the problem with “people” and how to change “people” into better “people” so that society would be better.

This is not how I write or think about how to make society better. I have a very different approach. My approach is based on my understanding that MOST people (but NOT all people) have egalitarian values and aims, and that if SUCH people had the real power they would make society be egalitarian and this does NOT require that they adopt, to use your words, “a totally new mindset.”

The task, in this approach, is NOT to “change people’s mindset” but rather to make it so that the people who already have an egalitarian mindset attain the real power in society (presently they lack it) and that the people with an anti-egalitarian mindset LOSE that (currently existing) real power.

So, regarding the people who object to an egalitarian economy/society, I do not deny that they exist, and that they may try to prevent an egalitarian economy/society from existing or lasting. I just hope that these anti-egalitarians fail. They are a minority, so it is not unreasonable to hope they will fail.

Not that I count on this, but it is worth noting that some people who are anti-egalitarian today may change and become pro-egalitarian. This is in part because there are many ways in which life, even for people who are currently upper middle class professionals, will be much better in an egalitarian society than in today’s anti-egalitarian society. (They would likely live longer and healthier, as this video discusses:

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