Two Very Different Approaches to Making Society Better
My egalitarian approach versus the approach of most authors, past and present
This wonderful egalitarian woman has, like billions of other egalitarians, the egalitarian values and aims that will make society be egalitarian when the egalitarians of the world have the real power. Their mindset is ALREADY egalitarian.
The following is my comment in reply to a comment by a person named Tom to my Substack post here about hotel housekeepers winning $100,000+ annual pay in their contract. I think my comment is worth making a Substack post on its own, so here it is (with an added footnote).
Tom, when you write “I agree that if people can adopt a totally new mindset in which they gladly subordinate their personal well-being for the sake of solidarity with other workers, then it is possible to transition to the egalitarian society you envision” it raises the question in my mind of to whom you are referring by the word “people.”
In most of the writing (past and present) about how to make society better, the authors use the word “people” to refer to ALL people--people in general. These authors then discuss what’s the problem with “people” and how to change “people” into better “people” so that society would be better.1
This is not how I write or think about how to make society better. I have a very different approach. My approach is based on my understanding that MOST people (but NOT all people) have egalitarian values and aims, and that if SUCH people had the real power they would make society be egalitarian and this does NOT require that they adopt, to use your words, “a totally new mindset.”
The task, in this approach, is NOT to “change people’s mindset” but rather to make it so that the people who already have an egalitarian mindset attain the real power in society (presently they lack it) and that the people with an anti-egalitarian mindset LOSE that (currently existing) real power.
So, regarding the people who object to an egalitarian economy/society, I do not deny that they exist, and that they may try to prevent an egalitarian economy/society from existing or lasting. I just hope that these anti-egalitarians fail. They are a minority, so it is not unreasonable to hope they will fail.
Not that I count on this, but it is worth noting that some people who are anti-egalitarian today may change and become pro-egalitarian. This is in part because there are many ways in which life, even for people who are currently upper middle class professionals, will be much better in an egalitarian society than in today’s anti-egalitarian society. (They would likely live longer and healthier, as this video discusses:
.)
Karl Marx, for example, thought that in order for society to be based on “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need,” people would need to be different than they currently are. What would make people different (better) is a great increase in economic productivity, “the productive forces.”
Marx expressed it this way in his Critique of the Gotha Program:
“In a higher phase of communist society, after the enslaving subordination of the individual to the division of labor, and therewith also the antithesis between mental and physical labor, has vanished; after labor has become not only a means of life but life’s prime want; after the productive forces have also increased with the all-around development of the individual, and all the springs of co-operative wealth flow more abundantly -- only then can the narrow horizon of bourgeois right be crossed in its entirety and society inscribe on its banners: From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs!” [4]
Many people in Spain during the anarchist (non-Marxist) Spanish Revolution (a.k.a. “Civil War”) of 1936-9 did not think that they needed to be changed in order to make society be based on “From each according to ability, to each according to need.”
"In the village of Magdalena de Pulpis a visitor asked a resident, 'How do you organize without money? Do you use barter, a coupon book, or anything else?' He replied, 'Nothing. Everyone works and everyone has a right to what he needs free of charge. He simply goes to the store where provisions and all other necessities are supplied. Everything is distributed free with only a notation of what he took.'” [From Sam Dolgoff, ed., The Anarchist Collectives, pg. 73.]
In my article, “Which Creates a Higher Standard of Living: Capitalism or Egalitarianism?,” I discuss how the Spanish people in the anarchist-controlled quarter of Spain actually increased economic production compared to the prior capitalist production.
Che Guevara expresses this “people must be changed” view in his essay, “Socialism and Man in Cuba.” In this short essay, Guevara repeats over and over again the theme that ordinary people are defective and must be re-made into a “new man and woman,” which is the task of the vanguard Marxist revolutionary party:
“In our society the youth and the party play a big part. The former is especially important because it is the malleable clay from which the new person can be built with none of the old defects.”
“To build communism it is necessary, simultaneous with the new material foundations, to build the new man and woman.”
“The resulting theory will, no doubt, put great stress on the two pillars of the construction of socialism: the education of the new man and woman and the development of technology.”
“Each and every one of us readily pays his or her quota of sacrifice, conscious of being rewarded with the satisfaction of fulfilling a duty, conscious of advancing with everyone toward the new man and woman glimpsed on the horizon.”
“In this period of the building of socialism we can see the new man and woman being born. The image is not yet completely finished — it never will be, since the process goes forward hand in hand with the development of new economic forms.”
Click here to read an interesting article about Che Guevara.
Ahh, valiant attempt, but this is my Memorial Weekend, Cultures Surviving, and alas, the real people of the world are the indigenous, before 1776 or 1492 or even 1948 or, well, indeed the answers are with them, not fucking Karl Marx.
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-coolness-of-peopleculturetribes
The Coolness of People/Culture/Tribes Dead on Arrival with the Talmudist Titans of Tech Plaguing the Land
do not forget the world BEFORE the syphilitic west and chlamydia Jewish toxins flooded the world . . . (note: this is a long ass piece, with hours of video/movies/documentaries/ interviews . . . !)
Note: Yep, Spritz, I read your piece!
I'll take Mikhail Alexandrovich Bakunin over Marx any day!
RIP Manfred:
Manfred described, with typical clarity, the basis for the new economics he envisaged:
“The principles, you know, of an economics which should be are based in five postulates and one fundamental value principle. One, the economy is to serve the people and not the people to serve the economy. Two, development is about people and not about objects. Three, growth is not the same as development, and development does not necessarily require growth. Four, no economy is possible in the absence of ecosystem services. Five, the economy is a subsystem of a larger finite system, the biosphere, hence permanent growth is impossible. And the fundamental value to sustain a new economy should be that no economic interest, under no circumstance, can be above the reverence of life.” – Manfred Max-Neef.
In 1983, Manfred’s powerful work and insight was recognised with the Right Livelihood Award. He will be deeply missed:
Manfred was larger than life- in stature, in intellect and in spirit. He was a mathematician, musician, poet and philosopher as well as the ‘barefoot economist’ he became known as. Manfred challenged the dominant assumptions of capitalist economics long before it became acceptable to do so. One of his most important contributions, which influenced Gaia and many of our partners, was his research and book ‘Human-scale Development’, which focused on how humans can achieve happiness and well-being not through hierarchy, but through relationship with each other and Nature.