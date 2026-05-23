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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
9h

Ahh, valiant attempt, but this is my Memorial Weekend, Cultures Surviving, and alas, the real people of the world are the indigenous, before 1776 or 1492 or even 1948 or, well, indeed the answers are with them, not fucking Karl Marx.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-coolness-of-peopleculturetribes

The Coolness of People/Culture/Tribes Dead on Arrival with the Talmudist Titans of Tech Plaguing the Land

do not forget the world BEFORE the syphilitic west and chlamydia Jewish toxins flooded the world . . . (note: this is a long ass piece, with hours of video/movies/documentaries/ interviews . . . !)

Note: Yep, Spritz, I read your piece!

I'll take Mikhail Alexandrovich Bakunin over Marx any day!

RIP Manfred:

Manfred described, with typical clarity, the basis for the new economics he envisaged:

“The principles, you know, of an economics which should be are based in five postulates and one fundamental value principle. One, the economy is to serve the people and not the people to serve the economy. Two, development is about people and not about objects. Three, growth is not the same as development, and development does not necessarily require growth. Four, no economy is possible in the absence of ecosystem services. Five, the economy is a subsystem of a larger finite system, the biosphere, hence permanent growth is impossible. And the fundamental value to sustain a new economy should be that no economic interest, under no circumstance, can be above the reverence of life.” – Manfred Max-Neef.

In 1983, Manfred’s powerful work and insight was recognised with the Right Livelihood Award. He will be deeply missed:

Manfred was larger than life- in stature, in intellect and in spirit. He was a mathematician, musician, poet and philosopher as well as the ‘barefoot economist’ he became known as. Manfred challenged the dominant assumptions of capitalist economics long before it became acceptable to do so. One of his most important contributions, which influenced Gaia and many of our partners, was his research and book ‘Human-scale Development’, which focused on how humans can achieve happiness and well-being not through hierarchy, but through relationship with each other and Nature.

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