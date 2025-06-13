Share

If you watch the video below of Professor John Mearsheimer talking about the recent Israeli attack on Iran and how Trump was (deceitfully) on board with it right from the beginning and is now supporting Israel with ultra-warmongering rhetoric, you will learn a lot of true facts. So watch it.

But you will also hear some BS pro-ruling-class propaganda from the professor as well. Specifically, he says that U.S. support for Israel is caused by the Israel lobby controlling Congress. As I explain in my recent post about Iran here, and very clearly here too, just one single American billionaire could destroy the Israel lobby by telling the American public the truth about the anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians. Just one!!!

The stupid notion that American foreign policy regarding Israel is controlled and determined by little Israel, a nation whose rulers are totally dependent upon the U.S., and that American foreign policy regarding Israel is somehow harmful to our “national interest” but our leaders are forced to do it anyway, and that what’s going on is that a “tail is wagging the dog,” is as stupid as it gets. The stupidity gets past people’s natural stupidity-detector (tails don’t wag dogs, you know!) because they don’t understand that oppressors need to be at war against a bogeyman enemy in order to control their own people, as I discuss in great detail here.

The stupidity also gets help from the Jewish Lobby and its sister organization, the ADL, which would normally scream “That’s antisemitic!” if anybody said that Jews have some mysterious power to control far more powerful people. But in this case (the ‘tail wags dog’ case) they keep silent. Why? They keep silent because if it were not for the ‘tail wags dog’ theory—the modern version of “It was the devil made me do it” theory—then Americans would be trying to figure out why REALLY the U.S. government is so over-the-top pro-Israel. And we’d sooner or later discover the real reason—that American billionaires use Israel to control us, as discussed in this leaflet from several years ago: