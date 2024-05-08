JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

May 8, 2024

Respectfully speaking - given the magnitude of subterfuge and the fact this is also an election year, who knows if you can give this an ounce of credence. After all it was an AP article and therefore nothing more than distortion of the facts! That being said what desperately concerns me instead is the fact - every single pundit and many world leaders stated Rafah was the "red line" and Israel would be met with serious consequences. And yet, on May 6th they ignored all warnings and commenced the military offensive and invasion of Rafah! Where is the outrage? It's started!

