Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Massive world-wide outrage at Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza has caused the U.S. government to temporarily pause its otherwise unconditional supply of huge bombs to Israel for its genocide.

This is a small victory for the billions of good people of the world. To go on and win the larger victory—demolishing the entire Zionist project of violent ethnic cleansing—will require persuading the vast majority of people in countries like the United States to force their governments to end all support for Israel as a Jewish state permanently. Read here how we can do that, and who it is that is preventing us from doing it.