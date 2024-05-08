Turn Our Small Victory--a Pause in Genocide--Into a Large One: an END to Genocide and the Entire Zionist Project of Violent Ethnic Cleansing
Massive world-wide outrage at Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza has caused the U.S. government to temporarily pause its otherwise unconditional supply of huge bombs to Israel for its genocide.
This is a small victory for the billions of good people of the world. To go on and win the larger victory—demolishing the entire Zionist project of violent ethnic cleansing—will require persuading the vast majority of people in countries like the United States to force their governments to end all support for Israel as a Jewish state permanently. Read here how we can do that, and who it is that is preventing us from doing it.
Respectfully speaking - given the magnitude of subterfuge and the fact this is also an election year, who knows if you can give this an ounce of credence. After all it was an AP article and therefore nothing more than distortion of the facts! That being said what desperately concerns me instead is the fact - every single pundit and many world leaders stated Rafah was the "red line" and Israel would be met with serious consequences. And yet, on May 6th they ignored all warnings and commenced the military offensive and invasion of Rafah! Where is the outrage? It's started!