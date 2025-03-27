Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Here’s the latest warmongering propaganda : a report by Tulsi Gabbard, the new U.S. Director of National Intelligence:

“China’s military is fielding advanced capabilities, including hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, stronger space and cyberwarfare assets and a larger arsenal of nuclear weapons,” the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, told the committee, labeling Beijing as Washington’s “most capable strategic competitor”.

In my recent Substack post here I discussed how China is not a real enemy (of America’s rulers) but only a bogeyman enemy, and how the Communist Party of China needs the United States as a bogeyman enemy just as much as the United States ruling class needs the China bogeyman enemy—in each case as a way for the ruling class haves to control their own have-nots.

In today’s post I want to focus on how the have-nots, the vast majority of people on the planet, the people I call egalitarians because they share the egalitarian values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness and truth ( discussed here ), have no need, nor desire for, bogeyman enemies, and would not fear—as Tulsi Gabbard and her like work so hard to make us to fear—the great productivity and innovative technology and scientific accomplishments of other people.

On the contrary, egalitarians would view such accomplishments of other people as a GOOD thing, as something that will make life better for all people on the planet.

Egalitarians don’t view other people as competitors; they view them as friends, as people with whom to create relations of mutual aid, as people with whom to share the economic fruits of their labor (read about an egalitarian economy here) for mutual benefit. Egalitarians would share technological and scientific knowledge in order to increase everybody’s ability to maximally benefit people everywhere. Why not? Egalitarians would be happy if people elsewhere discovered or invented a way to do something faster or cheaper or create something new and wonderful. Why not?

If egalitarians were for some reason much more economically productive somewhere compared to elsewhere, they would practice mutual aid with the less productive egalitarians. They would share according to the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Virtually everybody today understands exactly what this means because this is how adults share goods and services with children, right?

Adults don’t share goods and services with children according to the principle of “equal value in exchange for equal value” (which is what money and barter are ALL about). Thus adults don’t say to children, “If you want a meal to eat you’ll have to give me something of equal value for it.” No! Adults say, “Today I provide you with meals to eat and ask only that you do whatever you are reasonably able to do to help out in return. And I also teach you how to become a proficient adult one day yourself, when you will accomplish perhaps more than I ever could and make my life and the lives of others better by doing so. And when I see you doing something amazingly creative that I never thought of, I say that is WONDERFUL.”

Likewise, more economically productive egalitarians and less economically productive egalitarians would not view each other as enemies or competitors (as Tulsi Gabbard tells us we must view the Chinese as our enemy because of their advances in technology, etc.) but would be in a mutually beneficial relationship like the mutually beneficial relationship between adults and children.

This is how the vast majority of people think it ought to be! This is how the vast majority of people will make it be when they seize power.

The problem, the cause of all the warmongering , in other words, is not human nature but the fact that the wrong people—a small minority—are in power all over the world instead of the right people—the vast—majority.

Sure, egalitarians would take steps to protect themselves from anti-egalitarians. Read about an egalitarian foreign policy here. But this is not at all the warmongering that Tulsi Gabbard and company are engaged in!

Regarding China’s Claim to “own” Taiwan

We’re being told by the likes of Tulsi Gabbard that we need to go to war against China in order to protect democratic Taiwan from being taken over by anti-democratic China. This is BS!

First, neither Taiwan nor China is a democracy. In both cases (and in the United States and virtually every other nation in the world as well) the reality is fake democracy with a small privileged upper class having the real power and using it to treat the have-nots like dirt to stay in power and hold onto its undeserved privileges. There is not genuine democracy (read about that here) anywhere…yet. Although for a while in the not-too-distant past there was genuine democracy in Spain, as you can read about here.

The conflict over who has sovereignty in Taiwan is about whether the anti-democratic haves in the Chinese mainland, or the anti-democratic haves of Taiwan, will have that power.

Second, the people who should have sovereign power in Taiwan are the egalitarians who live or work there, and not the rich business owners making billions of dollars off of the labor of those egalitarians. Ditto regarding who should have sovereign power in mainland China. And the sovereign power of egalitarians is LOCAL sovereign power, not national. (Read why here.) In fact the whole notion of national borders is bogus, as I invite you to read about here where I wrote about this question in the context of borders in or around Ukraine.

By the way, there are some people who identify as “anti-imperialists” who make an argument against U.S. foreign policy regarding Taiwan that I say is wrong-headed. They say that the Communist Party of China has a right to be the sovereign power in Taiwan. Well, no it does not! (If necessary, go back and read why here in the second half of that article also linked to above.)