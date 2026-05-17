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The U.S. ruling class needs to control the American have-nots, the vast majority of whom are egalitarians like the wonderful man shown above. Our rulers wage wars against bogeyman enemies to control us and also to justify diverting trillions of dollars of social wealth into their pockets and out of ours.

Newsbreak.com reports:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s plan to put weapons in space — pitched as a “Golden Dome for America” missile defense program — is estimated to cost $1.2 trillion over a 20-year period, according to a new analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, a far heftier sum than the initial $175 billion price tag he gave last year. … Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., who requested the estimate from the CBO, said in response to the report that the missile defense project is “nothing more than a massive giveaway to defense contractors paid for entirely by working Americans.”

U.S. rulers wage wars against bogeyman enemies to make us, the have-nots, fear those enemies so much that we will agree to let our rulers steal trillions of dollars of wealth (that we, the have-not produce with our work) and hand it over to the owners of so-called ‘defense’ industries. I have written here at length about why oppressive ruling classes wage wars against bogeyman enemies, even creating the bogeyman enemy when one does not already exist.

The fact of the matter is that we, the American have-nots, will not be one iota safer with this $1.2 Trillion ‘golden dome’ than without it. We will, however, be much poorer and our rulers much richer.

Our rulers fear world peace and work hard to prevent it from happening, as I have written about here.

If making us safe were their real aim, then U.S. rulers would be working to remove oppressive rulers from power by supporting egalitarians all over the world, but they do the exact opposite.

Egalitarians have no need for nuclear weapons and would never use them, as I have written about here .

Our rulers’ excuse for the ‘golden dome’ is to protect us against nuclear weapons. This excuse is just a pretext for taking wealth out of our hands and placing it in theirs.