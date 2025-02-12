Share

Go here to see and listen to the above video and hear Trump’s pitch in his own words.

Trump’s pitch to Americans is essentially this:

Life is hell for Palestinians in Gaza. I don’t know why that is so; what difference does it make? It’s obviously true though. Look! They’re dying in large numbers there, and they have nothing but demolished homes and hospitals in Gaza. So my plan is to rescue the Palestinians from this hell on earth. Life will be MUCH better for these poor Palestinians when they are re-located to Jordan and Egypt where they will have nice homes and hospitals and so forth and be able to live good lives in peace. And this is a WIN-WIN because after the Palestinians re-locate then Gaza can become a beautiful piece of real estate, a second Riviera. Who could be against that? And of course the Palestinians will not be allowed to return. Why would they or anybody else want THAT?

The credibility of this pitch to the American public rests entirely on the false notion that Israel’s violence against Palestinians in Gaza is for the noble purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, and that it’s just something Israel naturally does, the same as it naturally provides postal service and internet service to Israeli Jews. It’s something so non-controversial that it isn’t even noteworthy.

Trump’s pitch would have Americans think that the Palestinians have to leave Gaza for the same reason that, say, people have to leave an area that a government takes over by imminent domain to build a highway or create a dam or a water reservoir—for a fine social purpose.

Once one accepts this notion then all the criticisms of Trump’s pitch are rendered unpersuasive. Such criticisms—“It’s ethnic cleansing!” “It’s a war crime!” “It’s a crime against humanity!”—are then perceived as just annoying harping against a wonderful WIN-WIN plan: a plan that finally will let those poor Palestinians live in safety and peace away from Gaza where they can’t live that way.

If you want to help turn the American public against Trump’s pitch (and thus prevent the U.S. government from implementing it), there is only one way to do it. You must explain to the public that the purpose of Israel’s violence against Palestinians for seven-plus decades has nothing, and never has had anything, whatsoever to do with making Israeli Jews safe. On the contrary it has been for the purpose of making life hell for Palestinians NO MATTERS WHERE THEY LIVE.

This is the chief aim of Israel’s billionaire-controlled government because only this makes the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be easily portrayed by Israel’s rulers as an existential threat—a frightening bogeyman enemy—to Israeli Jews. Only this enables the billionaire ruling class of Israel to control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class.

If you want to help persuade Americans (and yourself if need be!) of this then read, and do what I suggest in, my earlier Substack post titled, “Break the Censorship re Israel! Write Letters (text supplied!) to the Editor With the KEY FACTS about the Israel/Palestine Conflict that Our Rulers CENSOR to Divide-and-Rule Us. They censor the fact that the conflict is Have-Nots versus Haves, Not Jews versus Palestinians. That's how they Divide-and-Rule us.”

Yes, you CAN help stop this horrible ethnic cleansing—by spreading the truth about its real purpose.

Do you want to do that?

If not, what is your excuse?

Your call.