Now Trump is threatening to invade not only Venezuela but Nigeria too:

Trump is seizing on the fact that there are violent conflicts in Nigeria in which innocent people (some of whom are Christians and some of whom are Muslims) are being unjustly violently attacked and killed by people (some of whom are Christians and some of whom are Muslims) as a pretext for invading Nigeria for an aim that has nothing whatsoever to do with protecting innocent people from harm, but rather to strengthen the power of the haves against the have-nots of the world.

If Trump were genuinely concerned about ordinary Christian people being wrongly killed then he would not massively arm and otherwise support the Israeli government’s unjust killing of many Christian Palestinians in Gaza, duh!

To learn about what is actually going on in Nigeria, and how Trump’s supposed concern for the lives of Christians is bogus, you can read informative articles such as this one and this one.

Egalitarians oppose what Trump is doing because it is for the purpose (one way or another) of enriching and strengthening the haves at the expense of the have-nots, and not to protect innocent people from harm.

It seems that the have-nots of most concern to Trump are those living where there happens to be a lot of oil under the ground: Iran and Venezuela and Nigeria come to mind. (The neo-cons, in whose camp Trump clearly is, have been salivating to control the have-nots and thereby the oil in Russia for decades.) To hog that oil and use it to make only the lives of the very rich better, instead of letting it be used by the have-nots to make the lives of have-nots better, requires controlling the have-nots who live on top of the oil, duh.

Egalitarians do NOT, however, endorse what some call the “national sovereignty principle” that says it is wrong for people somewhere to come to the aid of people elsewhere if in doing so they cross some national border.

This “national sovereignty principle” is wrongly promoted by those who are now cheerleaders for the oppressive classes that rule the BRICS nations (such as China and Russia and India) as I have written about here.

Let us oppose wrongdoing on the basis of egalitarian principles such as solidarity of the have-nots against oppressors, not on the basis of principles such as “national sovereignty” that protect oppressors. When an oppressive ruling class invokes “national sovereignty” it is merely a way of demanding the right to oppress its own have-nots without interference from have-nots elsewhere.