JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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JAS's avatar
JAS
6h

Yes, demonising legitimate protest as somwhow comprising a terrorist act is a heinous distortion of logic. It’s great and comforting to know that you stand at your post for egalitarianism at the local drug store.

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Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
6h

Another incisive article that should be paid attention to by all people aware of the direction our rulers are trying to lead us!

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