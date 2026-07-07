Trump's accusation that his foes are "all a bunch of communists" is more just confused than wrong.
Trump's foes are indeed anti-capitalist, just not Marxist Communists or Socialists. The correct word for them is egalitarians.
Please re-stack this if you want more people to see it.
Trump is not so much wrong as confused when he accuses [in this video] his foes of being communists.
Trump is actually correct that his foes are anti-capitalists, for which belief the only words this confused “stable genius” can come up with are “communist” and “socialist.”
Yes, his foes are indeed anti-capitalist. But what they are is egalitarians, not Marxist communists or socialists.
But No, his egalitarian foes are not just Democrats; they include most—86% according to my empirical research—of the people who identify as MAGA.
Want proof? Here it is.
Here’s the evidence that 86% of MAGA folks want an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.
And here’s the evidence that the vast majority of people in general want an egalitarian revolution.
Go here to see photos—more than 500—of my egalitarian neighbors calling for egalitarian revolution1, all just in my little postal zip code no less. Look at these photos to see what Trump’s foes look like: ordinary people of all ages and races.
Go here to read about how egalitarians are anti-Marxists, not the communists and socialists that Trump conjures up.
The liberal establishment is as pro-capitalist as Trump.
This is why, as you have no doubt noticed, that all of the liberal establishment types respond to Trump’s accusation, that his foes are a bunch of communists, by denying that they (Trump’s foes) are anti-capitalist: “Oh no, we’re not anti-capitalist. Social democracy is a better form of capitalism. Bla bla bla.”
Most people would LOVE to remove the rich from power along with the politicians (liberal or conservative) who work to keep the rich in power.
The best response to the accusation of being anti-capitalist is to say, “Of course I am and you should be too!”
The very last thing we should do is to respond defensively by denying the accusation, which only helps the billionaire class get away with its attempt to make people think there is something shameful about being anti-capitalist.
Being anti-capitalist means being against the rich treating the have-nots like dirt. It means wanting society to be based on these positive values shared by the vast majority of people. Anti-capitalists have every reason in the world to be proud of being anti-capitalist and to want everybody to know that they are so.
These folks are all proudly displaying a sign that reads, “We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.
Broadly speaking, the two core ideological dogmas within MAGA are: 1) liberalism is almost solely culpable for our national ills (second come the RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only, although it’s not close); and 2) Trump is the greatest fixer God ever created.
Tea Party, The 9/12 Project, The Libertarian Movement (and Ron Paul Revolution, Eagle Forum. , Paul Weyrich and Jerry Falwell, and Phyllis Schlafly helped mobilize grassroots, socially conservative women into a powerful voting bloc that was instrumental in the rise of the New Right and Ronald Reagan's 1980 election.
The Pro-Family Movement: The Forum serves as a cornerstone of this movement, campaigning against same-sex marriage and advocating for the social and economic validity of full-time homemakers
.Grassroots Conservatism: Following the ERA's defeat, the organization transitioned into lobbying and activism aimed at defeating moderate Republicans and aligning with localized groups, such as the Tea Party.
Immigration & Sovereignty: In the 2000s, the group allied with Christian Right and anti-immigration groups to combat amnesty proposals, and Schlafly promoted the "North American Union" conspiracy theory.
MAGA -- In September 2024, the New York Times ran a story titled, “In a First Among Christians, Young Men Are More Religious Than Young Women”. Just weeks ago, the same reporter, Ruth Graham, published a lengthy piece on the rise of Orthodox Christian converts, noting that Orthodoxy is attracting “energetic new adherents, especially among conservative young men.”
But it still comes down to the Gazafication or Palestinization of the world, thanks very much to the perverted class, the Jews of Israel and the Jews that support that illegal pedophile and rape capital of the world . . . .
Egalitarian coach, futbol..... Egypt.
Hassan’s comments about Palestine:
“Everyone has feelings, and if there is a single person in the world who doesn’t feel for the Palestinian people, then they are not human. They are not human, regardless of whether they are Arab, European, American, or anything else.
“We always see that even among populations in Europe, around the world, and in America, if an animal is mistreated or harmed, human rights, animal rights, and all world organisations stand up. But when thousands of human beings are killed every single day, children and women... while we are sitting in air-conditioned rooms, living in palaces or apartments, with food right in front of us, these children and communities are living in tents in the winter cold and the summer heat. When it’s hot, we want air conditioning and fans, and when it’s winter, we want a closed home, heaters, and blankets. The Palestinian people are living out in the open. Don’t we feel for the children we see who can’t find food? Who suffer from illness and epidemics due to a lack of food, a lack of sleep, and the lack of a proper life?
“If I don’t feel this as a human being, then my life has no value. Any human being on Earth who doesn’t feel what is happening in Palestine, regardless of whether they are Muslim, Christian, or Jewish, is not a human being and shouldn’t live. If we insist on turning a blind eye... those who have the power to make decisions should put themselves and their own children in that position for just one day. Let them stay in the street under the sun, the rain, and the cold just to try it and see how they would survive. When heavy rain happens here, people take cover and run. But torrential rains happen in Gaza and Palestine, and people can’t find anything to warm themselves up with, nor can they escape the rain or the sun.
“So I say, it is a shame on all of us. A shame on the whole world, not just the Arab world or Africa. It is a shame on all of us and a shame on the decision-makers who leave human beings who are just like us. We are all the same; we have eyes, faces, heads, and bodies. Today, 1,000, 2,000, 3,000, or 4,000 people are hit by a rocket and die, and it’s treated as normal. Meanwhile, populations everywhere, including in Europe and America, are looking at something else, perhaps because they are shown a completely different image.
“Regardless of religion, we are talking about how you treat animals. If a video shows someone harming a street animal, we would all demand they be tracked down and prosecuted. But what about those who kill people? What about that rocket that comes down and kills people? Regardless of religion, I am not talking about Islam, Christianity, or Judaism. The feelings I expressed came straight from within me because I am a human being, just like the people who are dying. I am a human being before my identity, my religion, or whether I am Arab or foreign.”