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Trump is not so much wrong as confused when he accuses [in this video] his foes of being communists.

Trump is actually correct that his foes are anti-capitalists, for which belief the only words this confused “stable genius” can come up with are “communist” and “socialist.”

Yes, his foes are indeed anti-capitalist. But what they are is egalitarians , not Marxist communists or socialists.

But No, his egalitarian foes are not just Democrats; they include most—86% according to my empirical research—of the people who identify as MAGA.

Want proof? Here it is.

Here’s the evidence that 86% of MAGA folks want an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

And here’s the evidence that the vast majority of people in general want an egalitarian revolution.

Go here to see photos—more than 500—of my egalitarian neighbors calling for egalitarian revolution, all just in my little postal zip code no less. Look at these photos to see what Trump’s foes look like: ordinary people of all ages and races.

Go here to read about how egalitarians are anti-Marxists, not the communists and socialists that Trump conjures up.

The liberal establishment is as pro-capitalist as Trump.

This is why, as you have no doubt noticed, that all of the liberal establishment types respond to Trump’s accusation, that his foes are a bunch of communists, by denying that they (Trump’s foes) are anti-capitalist: “Oh no, we’re not anti-capitalist. Social democracy is a better form of capitalism. Bla bla bla.”

Most people would LOVE to remove the rich from power along with the politicians (liberal or conservative) who work to keep the rich in power.

The best response to the accusation of being anti-capitalist is to say, “Of course I am and you should be too!”

The very last thing we should do is to respond defensively by denying the accusation, which only helps the billionaire class get away with its attempt to make people think there is something shameful about being anti-capitalist.

Being anti-capitalist means being against the rich treating the have-nots like dirt. It means wanting society to be based on these positive values shared by the vast majority of people. Anti-capitalists have every reason in the world to be proud of being anti-capitalist and to want everybody to know that they are so.