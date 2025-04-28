Share

The New England Journal of Medicine is arguably the most prestigious medical journal in the world. It is a liberal journal. And it flagrantly lies. I show this to be the case irrefutably in my article here. That article of mine is about how—and why—the New England Journal of Medicine (along with all the other liberal media) flat-out lied in asserting that a new policy of overt and explicit reverse (anti-white) racial discrimination in a Boston hospital was not at all about reverse racial discrimination. As that article of mine shows, the liberal media including the New England Journal of Medicine lied in order to turn their audience of middle-class whites and some middle-class and working-class non-whites against white working class people who are rightfully angered by overt anti-white reverse racial discrimination.

The New England Journal of Medicine is in the news today because, as the British Medical Journal reports:

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has become the latest and most high profile journal to receive a letter from Edward Martin Jr, a Republican activist who was appointed US attorney for Washington, DC, by President Donald Trump. Martin’s letters suggest that the journals have misled readers and suppressed alternative viewpoints.1 NEJM told Stat News2 that it has responded, reaffirming its commitment to evidence based recommendations and editorial independence.

The Boston Globe article on this includes the following graphic, for your enjoyment:

What’s going on is this.

The ruling class is fomenting a war between half the American have-nots who listen to the liberal NPR radio network and read the liberal press, against the other half of American have-nots who listen to FOX NEWS and read the conservative press. The ruling billionaire plutocracy controls both the liberal and the conservative media and uses both in a coordinated way (as my above-linked article about the Boston hospital’s reverse racial discrimination discusses in detail) to achieve maximum divide-and-rule. It uses flagrant lies and censorship of the truth to accomplish this.

The ruling class is doing it with the issue of DEI as I have written about here and here in the past. And it’s doing it again now with its phony debate about scientific journals and DEI.

The ruling class is pitting have-nots against have nots with the issue of race regarding Critical Race Theory in our public schools. Read about how it does this here.

The ruling class is doing it with the deportations issue; read about how it does this here.

And the ruling class is doing it with the Israeli genocide issue; read about how it does this here.

In all cases, the ruling class uses lies and censorship of the truth to accomplish its divide-and-rule strategy. My above-linked articles spell this out.

If you want to help prevent the ruling class from using divide-and-rule to remain in power and oppress the have-nots, then you need to refute its lies and express the currently censored truths. This is the way to create unity of the vast majority of have-nots who would love to remove the rich from power.

You can refute the lies and spread the truth. Or not.

Your call.