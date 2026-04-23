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JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
11h

Traitors? In Gestapolandia? Traitors in this casino capitalism? Traitors to th 319 Jewish billionaires calling the shots? Traitors to the Earth's biggest enemy, US military? Traitors to the lies embedded in the US of Amnesia?

We all should be out there not with pitchforks but machetes, molotovs and of course, learning how to hack into and burn out any fucking drone they make.

Happy Fucking Belated Earth DAY:

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-greatest-show-on-earth-earth

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
10h

Cap'n Crunch Petey . . . .

A March 2026 report from government watchdog Open the Books revealed that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), under Secretary Pete Hegseth, engaged in a "use-it-or-lose-it" spending spree in September 2025, the final month of the fiscal year. The Pentagon spent $93.4 billion on contracts and grants in that month alone, with over $50 billion spent in the last five business days.

Key Overspending Highlights (September 2025)

Seafood and Steak: $6.9 million on lobster tails, $2 million on Alaskan king crab, and $15.1 million on ribeye steaks.

Luxury Furniture and Items: Over $225 million was spent on furniture, including $60,000 for Herman Miller recliners and $12,540 for fruit basket stands.

Musical Instruments: A $98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano was purchased for the Air Force Chief of Staff's home, plus $26,000 on a violin and $21,750 for a custom Japanese flute.

Technology and Food Items: $5.3 million on Apple devices, $124,000 on ice cream machines, and nearly $140,000 on donuts

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