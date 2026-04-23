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Sometimes the American ruling plutocracy puts a person in the Oval Office whom they really do want to be the actual Commander in Chief, according to the Constitution bla bla bla. This was apparently the case with presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower for example. But sometimes the ruling plutocracy puts a person in the Oval Office, such as Donald Trump, whom it has no intention of making the actual Commander in Chief because this person’s role is to serve the plutocracy in a very different manner (such as playing the ‘bad cop’ to the liberals.) As the WSJ recently reported, the so-called “Commander in Chief” was told to get out of the way while the actual commanders took charge.

Newsbreak reports on the WSJ article:

As reported by France24.com, there is even evidence that Trump was blocked by Chief of Staff General Caine from ‘using nuclear codes against Iran.’

Who’s calling the shots?

As I show in some detail here, the U.S. ruling plutocracy uses elite think tanks to arrive at a consensus on what U.S. foreign policy should be, and it is this consensus and not the whim of an individual who happens to sit in the Oval Office, that determines the key features of U.S. foreign policy. The chief over-arching aim of U.S. foreign policy, as I show here, is to prevent world peace.

Newsbreak also reports on how Donald Trump DOES actually serve the plutocracy: by declaring all the good egalitarian people (such as the person shown above) who oppose the plutocracy’s warmongering to be TRAITORS!

As I discuss here in great detail, U.S. rulers, like oppressive rulers throughout history and all over the world, wage wars against bogeyman enemies in order to control their own have-nots, specifically in order to be able to accuse them of being un-patriotic (even traitors sometimes, as Trump did recently) when they behave in any way that the rulers oppose.