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This wonderful egalitarian woman and the millions like her, not the bogeyman enemy of Iran or Russia or China, is the REAL threat that Trump is frightened of, a threat to the billionaire class.

The NYT reports:

“We could have rebuilt our country twice,” Mr. Trump said in a 2016 speech in Charlotte, N.C., arguing that costly American military adventures served only to further destabilize the region: “Imagine if that money had been spent here at home…. But as the White House prepares to unveil its 2027 budget this week, Mr. Trump made clear that military spending is a priority over any expansion of government social-safety net programs that many of his working-class supporters increasingly rely upon. “The United States can’t take care of day care,” Mr. Trump said at the White House on Wednesday. “It’s not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare, all of these individual things, they can do it on a state basis.” Adding that the United States is a big country that is “fighting wars,” Mr. Trump said, “We have to take care of one thing: military protection.”

The Democratic Party pretends to oppose cuts to the social safety net, but it actually works to make it easy for politicians in Congress to get away with those cuts, as I explained here.

The billionaire class is using bogeyman enemies of its own invention to make us think we have to live in greater poverty (and obedience to Big $) in order to pay for a huge military force (and enrich the major owners of the weapons industry) to ‘protect’ us from those bogeyman enemies. If you want to understand how and why this is so I suggest you read (at least one of) these articles that spell it out in detail. The key point is this: without a bogeyman enemy, an oppressive ruling class lacks one of its most powerful methods of controlling its have-nots, namely the ability to declare any have-nots who don’t fully obey the rulers to be un-patriotic.

All of these articles are about how oppressive rulers use bogeyman enemies to control their have-nots.

Note that a bogeyman war does not necessarily have to be a ‘hot’ war; it can remain a ‘cold’ war, even for decades, as was the Cold War between the U.S. and U.S.S.R. This may be how the U.S. versus China war plays out, so people like Elon Musk and companies like Apple can keep on making money with their Tesla and iPhone (etc.) factories in China, and Walmart can keep on making money stocking its shelves the way that is spelled out in its one-word business plan: ‘China.’ Read in this footnote how the entire billionaire class, not just the weapons manufacturers, fund and promote the bogeyman warmongering.

Also note that bogeyman wars can be useful for the oppressive rulers of BOTH nations at war, each being the bogeyman enemy for the rulers of the other. The Chinese ruling class thus also benefits from keeping the Chinese have-nots fearful of the United States.