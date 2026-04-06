Trump Tells American Have-Nots to Forget about Day Care & Medicare & Medicaid Because "We have to take care of one thing: military protection."
...military "protection" against bogeyman enemies that pose no actual threat to American have-nots.
This wonderful egalitarian woman and the millions like her, not the bogeyman enemy of Iran or Russia or China, is the REAL threat that Trump is frightened of, a threat to the billionaire class.
The NYT reports:
“We could have rebuilt our country twice,” Mr. Trump said in a 2016 speech in Charlotte, N.C., arguing that costly American military adventures served only to further destabilize the region: “Imagine if that money had been spent here at home….
But as the White House prepares to unveil its 2027 budget this week, Mr. Trump made clear that military spending is a priority over any expansion of government social-safety net programs that many of his working-class supporters increasingly rely upon.
“The United States can’t take care of day care,” Mr. Trump said at the White House on Wednesday. “It’s not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare, all of these individual things, they can do it on a state basis.”
Adding that the United States is a big country that is “fighting wars,” Mr. Trump said, “We have to take care of one thing: military protection.”
The Democratic Party pretends to oppose cuts to the social safety net, but it actually works to make it easy for politicians in Congress to get away with those cuts, as I explained here.
The billionaire class is using bogeyman enemies of its own invention to make us think we have to live in greater poverty (and obedience to Big $) in order to pay for a huge military force (and enrich the major owners of the weapons industry) to ‘protect’ us from those bogeyman enemies. If you want to understand how and why this is so I suggest you read (at least one of) these articles that spell it out in detail. The key point is this: without a bogeyman enemy, an oppressive ruling class lacks one of its most powerful methods of controlling its have-nots, namely the ability to declare any have-nots who don’t fully obey the rulers to be un-patriotic.
OPPRESSORS NEED BOGEYMAN ENEMIES AND INVENT THEM WHEN NECESSARY
China Is a Bogeyman Enemy, Not a Real Enemy. Don’t Believe Me? Ask Elon Musk
The Islamic Republic of Iran Is a Bogeyman Enemy Created by the U.S. Ruling Class for that Purpose
Ukraine and Egalitarianism: Why I support the Russian soldiers in Ukraine but do not support Putin in Russia
Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians
All of these articles are about how oppressive rulers use bogeyman enemies to control their have-nots.
Note that a bogeyman war does not necessarily have to be a ‘hot’ war; it can remain a ‘cold’ war, even for decades, as was the Cold War between the U.S. and U.S.S.R. This may be how the U.S. versus China war plays out, so people like Elon Musk and companies like Apple can keep on making money with their Tesla and iPhone (etc.) factories in China, and Walmart can keep on making money stocking its shelves the way that is spelled out in its one-word business plan: ‘China.’ Read in this footnote how the entire billionaire class, not just the weapons manufacturers, fund and promote the bogeyman warmongering.1
Also note that bogeyman wars can be useful for the oppressive rulers of BOTH nations at war, each being the bogeyman enemy for the rulers of the other. The Chinese ruling class thus also benefits from keeping the Chinese have-nots fearful of the United States.
[The following is an excerpt from OPPRESSORS NEED BOGEYMAN ENEMIES AND INVENT THEM WHEN NECESSARY]
THE CULPRIT IS NOT ONLY THE ARMS MANUFACTURERS
Let’s follow the money.
The U.S. neoconservatives are the leading warmongers. After the Cold War ended neoconservatives argued that the U.S. needed to achieve “full spectrum dominance” of the entire world. A leading neoconservative, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Paul Wolfowitz, wrote the famous Wolfowitz Doctrine to advocate US hegemonic power over all other nations. This outright imperialistic aim was articulated by Zbigniew Brzezinski (a counselor to President Lyndon B. Johnson from 1966 to 1968, President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor from 1977 to 1981, and the Executive Director of the powerful Trilateral Commission established by David Rockefeller) in his famous book, The Grand Chessboard, in which he wrote:
“In brief, the U.S. policy goal must be unapologetically twofold: to perpetuate America’s own dominant position for at least a generation and preferably longer still; and to create a geopolitical framework that can absorb the inevitable shocks and strains of social-political change while evolving into the geopolitical core of shared responsibility for peaceful global management.”
One of the leading neoconservative think tanks is the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). It sponsors each year a “Zbigniew Brzezinski Annual Prize and Lecture.” This website lists CSIS as “One of the top ten think tanks in the world,” and says that it “often exerted direct influence on the White House with respect to foreign policy and defense issues” and that “notable CSIS-associated people include former US Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, former Israeli President, Ehud Barak, current US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, former US Senator, Sam Nunn, Pritzker Organization CEO, Thomas J. Pritzker.” Brian Berletic has an informative video about CSIS titled, “CSIS War Game: US vs China over Taiwan--Provoking War to Preserve US Primacy” at
.So, who funds CSIS? Is it only funded by the obvious culprits, the arms manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon? No. It gets funding from a much wider spectrum of Big Money in the United States. According to CSIS’s own website, its corporate funders are listed here, and its foundation funders are listed here (and it also has government funders, of course, listed here).
Some of the corporate funders include Apple, Walmart, Amazon, Bank of America, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Facebook, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, McAfee, Merck, Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Canon, General Electric, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Sun Life Financial, United Airlines, Verizon, American Airlines, Disney, Google, Kellogg’s.
Not exactly exclusively arms manufacturers, right?
What about CSIS’s foundation donors? The list includes the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the World Wildlife Fund.
The point (as I discuss further below) is that warmongering against bogeyman enemies is not something that ONLY arms manufacturers want; it is something that the billionaire class in general wants.
That makes sense, John!