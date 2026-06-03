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This wonderful egalitarian man want to remove the rich from power, not just remove Trump from power.

Don’t forget: The rich treat the have-nots like dirt (as I discuss here and which is what class inequality is all about) even when the Democratic Party is in power.

The Anti-Trumpers protect the ‘house’ of class inequality the way a lighting rod protects a house from lighting, by diverting the threat away from the house itself.

Every time I see or hear some big Anti-Trump personality or organization or politician go on and on about how horrible Trump is, their pitch invariably ends with an appeal to vote for the Democratic Party, a party that (along with the Republican party) is not opposed to class inequality at all, a party that says the billionaires have every right to be billionaires if they pay their fair tax (which, according to Bernie Sanders, would be LESS than what they paid under the Eisenhower administration.)

Thus MoveOn, one of the biggest Anti-Trump organizations, has as its top emailer-in-chief Robert Reich, who wrote on his blog:

“Charles and David Koch should not be blamed for having more wealth than the bottom 40 percent of Americans put together. Nor should they be condemned for their petrochemical empire. As far as I know, they’ve played by the rules and obeyed the laws.” --Robert Reich, see a screen shot of this on his blog here.

These Anti-Trumpers have no excuse for not advocating the abolition of class inequality. If they say, “Oh, we can’t call for abolishing class inequality because the public isn’t ready to hear that message yet, bla bla bla,” then they are simply flat out lying. As I prove here with overwhelming evidence, the vast majority of people today (like my zipcode neighbors shown in these photos saying it explicitly) would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake (which they know very well it is) democracy, with no rich and no poor (and ‘no rich’ does not mean letting billionaires keep their billions if they pay a modest tax!)

The Anti-Trumpers are just as much on the side of the billionaires as Trump is.

This explains why, for example, the Anti-Trumpers (like Governor Pritzker) never tell the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. If the truth were known then the billionaires’ divide-and-rule strategy to pit the have-nots against each other over the issue of illegal immigrants would collapse. Please read all about this in my article, “Liberal Governor J.B. Pritzker and President Trump Play the “Good Cop/Bad Cop” Routine with the Deportations Issue: Don’t be fooled by this liberal billionaire governor of Illinois; he’s working the divide-and-rule strategy big time.”

The Anti-Trumpers organize events like the No Kings demonstrations to act as a lightning rod. They are 100% about expressing anger at Trump, and zero percent about expressing anger at class inequality. Please read about this in my “The ‘No Kings’ March Organizers (MoveOn, Democratic Party) Oppose What In Fact the Millions of Demonstrators Actually Want: The demonstrators want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. The organizers want a Democrat beholden to the billionaire class in the Oval Office.”

The ruling class wants us to be UNAFRAID to be Anti-Trump, but VERY AFRAID to be anti-class-inequality

Trump has announced that he considers being anti-capitalist (hence anti-class-inequality) as being a form of terrorism that he will stamp out ruthlessly (as I wrote about here.) The Anti-Trumpers have not defended anti-capitalists from this false accusation; they just remain silent about it.

The effect of this collusion between Trump and the Anti-Trumpers is that many people are UNAFRAID to participate in an anti-Trump, No Kings, demonstration because they feel safe following the Democratic Party wing of the ruling class, but they are VERY AFRAID to participate in an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary organization aiming to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

I know about this fear from having heard people express it to me. Fear is a real obstacle. I wrote about overcoming it here. But don’t mistakenly equate fear with apathy, as I have written about here.

“But Trump is a fascist!”

If you want to call Trump a fascist, then be my guest.

If you don’t work to end class inequality on the grounds that you need to fight fascism instead, then guess what? The ruling class has discovered how to prevent you from fighting class inequality. All it has to do is put a Trump-type politician in the Oval Office and presto! You are persuaded not to fight to end class inequality. You are persuaded to leave the billionaire class in power. You will only fight to remove the nasty politician from the Oval Office. The billionaires who see you manipulated this way laugh all the way to the bank. Is that what you want to happen?