The Oh-so-liberal Boston Globe owned by the billionaire John Henry ran this article designed to make Trump’s anti-DEI actions appear (falsely) to be an attack on a liberal program intended to end racial discrimination; in truth the entire pro- versus anti-DEI debate is a phony debate designed to pit white versus non-white have-nots against each other for the benefit of the ruling billionaire plutocracy.

DEI: Judging people by the color of their skin and not the content of their character

DEI programs were never about ending racial discrimination in the United States. They are simply the latest version of Affirmative Action, which was designed (as I show in detail here) to implement reverse racial discrimination in the name of “anti-racism” for the purpose of fomenting resentment by white working class people against non-whites and anger by non-whites against whites for expressing this resentment. Read here how this reverse racism in the name of ‘anti-racism’ is being implemented in the Brigham and Women’s hospital cardiac unit in Boston, Massachusetts, and how it enormously helped the overtly racist neo-Nazis to recruit, all with the help of deliberate lying by all of the liberal media from NPR and the New England Journal of Medicine to the local Boston Globe and WGBH.

In order for the DEI programs to succeed in pitting have-nots against each other along race lines, there must be a big pro-DEI AND ALSO a big anti-DEI organized effort. Trump provides the latter now, while liberal media (NPR, etc.) provide the former. Both are required for effective divide-and-rule.

Think about it. If our rulers truly wanted to end racial discrimination they would do things like this, which they avoid doing like the plague:

They would abolish the racist laws in the United States. Read about those laws here.

They would abolish the racist war on drugs. Read about it here.

They would abolish the New Jim Crow of racist prison incarceration. Read about it here.

They would have, say, the FBI prepare lots of fake resumes sent to big employers, all with identical qualifications and experience but some with obviously black or Hispanic names and others with white-sounding names, and if an employer followed up with, say, a phone interview for the white names statistically far more often than for the non-white names then the employer (the specific management individuals in charge of deciding who to hire) would be prosecuted for violating the already-existing law against racial discrimination in hiring. This would make employers think twice about ignoring qualified non-white job applicants.

Here’s something else that our rulers could have done if they truly wanted to end racial discrimination. They could have brought back on-the-job-training (we older folks remember when that was the norm, but now its gone like the Dodo bird.) With on-the-job-training people get hired on the basis of being merely qualified to learn the necessary skills and knowledge for the job, not on the basis of having had an upper middle class education instead of a ghetto education. On-the-job-training would result in lots of minority people getting hired who otherwise don’t.

Note that if such genuine anti-racism programs were to be implemented it would not cause any resentment of white versus non-white people. It would be seen as a genuine effort to end unjust racial discrimination, a way to ensure that people were judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin.

DEI in contrast is designed to foment resentment along race lines. It guarantees that non-white people who get hired for a position are suspected of having obtained it purely because of the color of their skin (or their gender identity) in order to meet some quota for minorities. This not only undermines the solidarity of the have-nots with racial resentment but it also directly harms truly qualified non-whites or women who must deal with the widespread suspicion that they were not truly qualified for their position.

Don’t fall for the BS that the liberals rooting for DEI are the anti-racists and that Trump is the racist. Both the liberal and conservative wings of the ruling billionaire plutocracy absolutely rely on pitting us, the have-nots, against each other along race lines in order to control and dominate us and hold on to their enormous wealth, power and privilege. The pro-DEI folks are the ones who implemented this overt reverse racism that helped the neo-Nazis recruit, to the joy of the ruling class.