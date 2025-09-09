Trump & J.D. Vance Defend Unjustifiable Extrajudicial Summary Killing of People, On the Way Towards Creating a New Bogeyman Enemy to Warmonger Against
Another reason we need an egalitarian revolution
This Guardian article reports on J.D. Vance’s support for extrajudicial military killings.
Recently Trump ordered the military to kill the people on a boat in international water simply because there was some reason to suspect that those people were engaged in criminal (drug cartel-related) activity. J.D. Vance supported this killing 100%.
The vast majority of people agree with the egalitarian principle that I expressed in article #2 of my proposed Egalitarian Bill of Rights:
People have the right, when accused of a crime or of any misbehavior, to be considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a formal public court of law using fair rules of evidence in which a randomly selected jury of egalitarians decides (however they wish) if the defendant is guilty or not guilty, and the defendant may not be compelled to be a witness against himself or herself. Defendants found guilty may appeal this decision to a jury composed of randomly selected egalitarians from other local communities; if this jury finds the defendant not guilty then these other local communities may take whatever action they think appropriate to remedy the injustice.
The only time it is justifiable to kill somebody, other than when they have been convicted of a capital crime and sentenced to death by a proper jury trial, is when it is required to protect others who are in imminent danger of harm or when the targeted person is part of a military force that is oppressing others.
In the case of the people on the boat that Trump ordered the military to summarily kill, those people could have been apprehended by the U.S. military and properly tried in a formal court of law. This was in fact done to the head of a big Mexican drug cartel. There was absolutely no justification for summarily killing the people on this boat.
What Trump did was not, of course, the first time the U.S. government unjustifiably summarily killed people, far from it!
The U.S. is about to create a new bogeyman enemy to warmonger against
All the indications are that the U.S. is now preparing to invade Venezuela to overthrow its government (in the name of fighting drug cartels1), kill many innocent people in the process, and grab control of Venezuelan oil before the dust settles. This will inflame virtually the entire population of Latin America against the U.S., creating a new bogeyman enemy—the entire Latin American population, whether they are illegal immigrants in the United States or living south of the U.S. border. The U.S. ruling class always needs a bogeyman enemy.
The only way to prevent our rulers from committing such unjustifiable murder and warmongering is to remove the ruling billionaire plutocracy (to which our rulers—all of them in both major parties—are beholden) from power. The only way to remove the rich from power is with an egalitarian revolution that does it in a manner like this.
Most likely a phony fight, because drug cartel money is an integral part of the international banking system, as The Guardian reports:
