Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Read The Guardian here about Trump’s new plan to make us Americans all a lot safer.

Proposed plan would apply to tourists of all countries, including those not required to get a visa to visit the US. All tourists to the United States would have to reveal their social media activity from the last five years, under new Trump administration plans. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), an agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), would also require any email addresses and telephone numbers visitors have used in the same period, and the names, addresses, birthdates and birthplaces of family members, including children.

The problem, of course, is that this plan does not go far enough.

First of all, it should require would-be tourists (terrorists?) to provide, in addition, 5 years of ALL emails and ALL written letters and transcripts of ALL private conversations. Furthermore this information, in addition to the social media activity, should be required on all of one’s children and of both of ones parents and all grandparents (if living during any of the last five years.)

Second of all, permission to enter the United States should OBVIOUSLY be denied to any person whose own, or whose children’s or parents’ or grandparents’ communications have ever included or even hinted at any of the following pro-terrorist ideas:

that there is something imperfect or something undesirable about Donald Trump; that Donald Trump does not deserve to have the Nobel Peace prize; that there is something imperfect or something undesirable about the government of Israel; that Israel has ever committed genocide; that if Israel ever did commit genocide that would be wrong; that Palestinians are people just as much as white Americans are people; that capitalism with some rich and some poor is NOT the most wonderful way ever invented for society to be.

Surely we need to weed out all of the terrorists, right? Well, this is how to do it.

Now some internal self-radicalized U.S.-born terrorists will complain that the above weeding out process would, as the Guardian article put it, “throw a wrench into the World Cup, which the US is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico next year and would normally be expected to draw huge numbers of soccer fans.” Well, so what? Do you want a whole stadium full of terrorists inside the United States?

Fortunately the FBI works hard to protect us from terrorists, and so we should do what it takes to make their job easier.

Do not believe terrorist propaganda bad-mouthing the FBI, propaganda like this paragraph from a pro-terrorism website :

The FBI makes sure that there are Muslim terrorist bombings (or almost-bombings) in the U.S. In 1993 the FBI allowed the World Trade Center bombing to occur. The New York Times ran an article in 2012 titled, “Terrorist Plots, Hatched by the FBI”. A Guardian article in 2014 reported, “Nearly all of the highest-profile domestic terrorism plots in the United States since 9/11 featured the ‘direct involvement’ of government agents or informants, a new report says.”

Certainly if you even read this kind of terrorist propaganda you should be deported. This is why we need to require all Americans to provide the Department of Homeland Security a record of everything they, or their children or parents or grandparents, have ever read in the last five years. Our safety requires nothing less, right?