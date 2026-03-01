Share

During the 1898 Spanish-American War, Tom Watson, a leader of the American Populist Movement, wrote these words (excerpted from the above book):

“The Spanish War finished us,” he later wrote. “The blare of the bugle drowned the voice of the Reformer.”{685} … Perhaps none of his contemporaries, and certainly none of the Populists, read more accurately than Tom Watson the meaning of “the splendid little war” upon Spain.

Populist congressmen were vying with Republicans and Democrats in demonstrating their patriotism. “Bryan stuck a feather in his cap,” scoffed Watson, “and vowed that he, too, would become a soldier in spite of those vile guns.” While the War was still in progress he addressed his party comrades in a speech at his home. Some of his remarks were a repetition of the arguments he used against the armament appropriation in the House six years before.

“Who gets the benefit of the war?” he asked. He answered his question at length: the bond-seekers, the capitalists, the railroads, and further: National bankers will profit by this war. The new bonds give them the basis for new banks, and their power is prolonged. The privileged classes all profit by this war. It takes the attention of the people off economic issues, and perpetuates the unjust system they have put upon us. Politicians profit by the war. It buries issues they dare not meet. What do the people get out of this war? The fighting and the taxes.

What was the United States doing in this war with Spain in the first place, he wished to know. True, Spain was oppressing Cuba. But so was England oppressing Ireland, Egypt, and India; France was oppressing Siam and Madagascar; Turkey was oppressing Armenia. Should we then take up arms against the oppressors of the world? We would more likely end by becoming oppressors ourselves. “The Spaniards and Cubans were bushwhacking one another, and killing from three to five men at a battle. We have gone down there and killed more men in three, months than they would have killed in thirteen years. If they were starving before, who feeds them now?”

And finally, What are we going to get out of this war as a nation? Endless trouble, complications, expense. Republics cannot go into the conquering business and remain republics. Militarism leads to military domination, military despotism. Imperialism smooths the way for the emperor.