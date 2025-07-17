Share

Go here to see this interactive map of anti-Trump demonstrations today:

Go to any of these demonstrations and see if either of these two KEY UNIFYING (of the have-nots against the billionaire class) facts are mentioned, or if they are censored, by the speakers:

The billionaire ruling class for decades has been doing things south of the border and in Haiti and elsewhere deliberately to FORCE poor people to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive. (The proof is in this article and the one about Haiti it links to; also go here (item #6) to read about how the rich did it to poor Iranians too.) The establishment liberal who control the Democratic Party and liberal media (such as NPR, etc.) for decades have been telling the public that the argument for the social safety net is the FREELOADER-FRIENDLY argument (“everybody, even freeloaders, have a ‘right’ to this and that”) instead of the egalitarians ANTI-FREELOADER argument (“From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need”), which they censor. This is how the liberal wing of the ruling class makes it easy for conservative politicians to vote for the BBB in the name of making the social safety net no longer freeloader-friendly. (I discuss this in detail here.)

By censoring these key unifying facts (facts that when known cause even the pro-Trump people to sympathize with the illegal immigrants and direct their anger properly at the billionaire class, and cause even the pro-Trump people to see that the politicians who voted for the BBB are on the side of the billionaires and not the have-nots) the liberal wing of the ruling class ensures that the have-nots remain divided (liberals versus conservatives) and don’t win what they really want, and the billionaires remain in power.

Please let me know what you found out if you go to one of these demonstrations.