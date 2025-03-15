Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Today in the United States (I assume elsewhere as well) we are bombarded daily with LIES.

I’m not talking about the lies that some people know are lies and many others don’t. I am not, for example, talking about the lie that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the noble purpose of making Jews safe. Nor am I talking about the lie that 9/11 surprised our rulers and that it was at attack by 19 Muslim terrorists. I’m not even talking about the now-(but alas, too late)-famous WMD lie, nor the earlier lie told to GIs in Vietnam that they were there to defend the freedom of the Vietnamese against Communist tyranny. No, I’m not talking about those kind of lies.

I’m talking about how when the phone rings its a robot pretending (sometimes more, sometimes less) persuasively to be a real human being.

I’m talking about how when you are forced to use the “chat” for customer support the chat messages are designed to make you think they are being typed by a real human, and you may even believe that for a while until it becomes too obviously unbelievable and you realize you’ve been lied to all along.

I’m talking about how when you call Apple customer support they ask you to click somewhere to affirm that you agree to a zillion word contract that nobody—not even a robot, I guess—could possibly read all of, or even a tiny fraction of, in the few seconds you have to click “agree”; yet you click “agree” knowing that YOU have lied, and knowing that the customer support person KNOWS you have liked, and knowing—if you think about it—that MILLIONS of other Apple customers have lied this way: EVERYBODY is lying and everybody knows it! (I sometimes tell the customer support person that I have a question about paragraph 64 line 7 where it talks about selling my soul to the devil. One time the customer support person assured me that this was just about Apple’s recipe for deviled eggs being proprietary information. I said, “OK.”) [Is it similar for Android?]

I’m talking about how when you call a corporation and you are told, “Due to above normal volume of customer calls your wait time may be longer than usual, but please know that we value your call..bla bla bla.” Yeah, right! Strange that it’s NEVER the case that the volume of customer calls is BELOW normal. Isn’t “normal” supposed to be in the middle somewhere? And of course nobody believes that the corporation values their call.

I’m talking about how when the phone rings and the person/robot asks “How are you?” (preceding a pitch for a Medicare Advantage scam) and you know they don’t give a damn how you are.

I’m talking about all the advertisement on YouTubes that sell what they claim is some super duper drug or gizmo that will do what no drug or gizmo has ever done before and cure what ails ye and make your you-know-what much longer, but order it quickly because these items will soon be out of stock and the Big $ folks are working to drive it off the market. The only people who come even close to believing these lies are people who are, sadly, desperate and thus willing to believe what they otherwise know is a lie. Often, these ads even say that they’re offering something for free and you just need to “click below to watch the video,” which turns out to be selling something.

I’m talking about the person at the doctor’s office who tells you that the procedure you’re going to get will only cost you such and such many dollars and insurance will pay the rest, and you know—you just know!—that you’ll be getting an additional huge bill you were never warned about, for example from the anesthesiologist whose bill you were never warned about because “anesthesia isn’t part of the actual procedure” or the radiologist or pathologist and so on.

I’m talking about the postal letter you receive that looks very official notifying you that you owe $15 in tolls and you better pay now in the enclosed envelope or else (and you never drove on a toll road.)

I’m talking about the person who phones you pretending to be from your bank or from where you have your life savings invested and tells you that somebody hacked your account and tried to withdraw half your savings and so now you need to follow these tedious instructions to change all your passwords and private information by phoning this telephone number; and it’s all a lie.

I’m talking about the taxi cab company that tells you, when you phone them to report that the driver who was to take you to a medical appointment is already a half hour late, that the driver is on the way and very close; but it turns out the driver doesn’t arrive for another forty-five minutes and when they do arrive tells you that the person on the phone was lying to make you just shut up.

I’m talking about the phone call warning you that the warranty on your car is about to expire (and you don’t have and never did have such a warranty, maybe not even a car.)

I’m talking about the landlord of the apartment you moved out of three months ago who keeps telling you the check with your deposit that he is legally obliged to refund to you is “in the mail” even though it isn’t.

I’m talking about a landlord who kept telling you that the leak in the exterior wall that let rain fall on your bed would be repaired right away, and it never was.

I’m talking about the never-ending stream of emails from politicians and organizations you’ve never heard of and certainly never donated money to thanking you for your past support and asking you to give more now.

I’m talking about whoever makes those warnings that pops up on your computer telling you that you have a virus and you need to click here to get rid of it.