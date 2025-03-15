Today It's Lies 24/7. Let's Make it TRUTH 24/7.
Orwell was right: In a world based on lies, wanting it to be based on the truth is a revolutionary demand
I just got one of those damned robot phone calls and I have to admit that, as much as I HATE those goddamned things, it actually made me realize something that hadn’t occurred to me before. Which is this.
Today in the United States (I assume elsewhere as well) we are bombarded daily with LIES.
I’m not talking about the lies that some people know are lies and many others don’t. I am not, for example, talking about the lie that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the noble purpose of making Jews safe. Nor am I talking about the lie that 9/11 surprised our rulers and that it was at attack by 19 Muslim terrorists. I’m not even talking about the now-(but alas, too late)-famous WMD lie, nor the earlier lie told to GIs in Vietnam that they were there to defend the freedom of the Vietnamese against Communist tyranny. No, I’m not talking about those kind of lies.
I’m talking about the lies that virtually everybody knows are lies as soon as they are said (or shortly afterwards), lies that we hear almost every day.
I’m talking about how when the phone rings its a robot pretending (sometimes more, sometimes less) persuasively to be a real human being.
I’m talking about how when you are forced to use the “chat” for customer support the chat messages are designed to make you think they are being typed by a real human, and you may even believe that for a while until it becomes too obviously unbelievable and you realize you’ve been lied to all along.
I’m talking about how when you call Apple customer support they ask you to click somewhere to affirm that you agree to a zillion word contract that nobody—not even a robot, I guess—could possibly read all of, or even a tiny fraction of, in the few seconds you have to click “agree”; yet you click “agree” knowing that YOU have lied, and knowing that the customer support person KNOWS you have liked, and knowing—if you think about it—that MILLIONS of other Apple customers have lied this way: EVERYBODY is lying and everybody knows it! (I sometimes tell the customer support person that I have a question about paragraph 64 line 7 where it talks about selling my soul to the devil. One time the customer support person assured me that this was just about Apple’s recipe for deviled eggs being proprietary information. I said, “OK.”) [Is it similar for Android?]
I’m talking about how when you call a corporation and you are told, “Due to above normal volume of customer calls your wait time may be longer than usual, but please know that we value your call..bla bla bla.” Yeah, right! Strange that it’s NEVER the case that the volume of customer calls is BELOW normal. Isn’t “normal” supposed to be in the middle somewhere? And of course nobody believes that the corporation values their call.
I’m talking about how when the phone rings and the person/robot asks “How are you?” (preceding a pitch for a Medicare Advantage scam) and you know they don’t give a damn how you are.
I’m talking about all the advertisement on YouTubes that sell what they claim is some super duper drug or gizmo that will do what no drug or gizmo has ever done before and cure what ails ye and make your you-know-what much longer, but order it quickly because these items will soon be out of stock and the Big $ folks are working to drive it off the market. The only people who come even close to believing these lies are people who are, sadly, desperate and thus willing to believe what they otherwise know is a lie. Often, these ads even say that they’re offering something for free and you just need to “click below to watch the video,” which turns out to be selling something.
I’m talking about the person at the doctor’s office who tells you that the procedure you’re going to get will only cost you such and such many dollars and insurance will pay the rest, and you know—you just know!—that you’ll be getting an additional huge bill you were never warned about, for example from the anesthesiologist whose bill you were never warned about because “anesthesia isn’t part of the actual procedure” or the radiologist or pathologist and so on.
I’m talking about the postal letter you receive that looks very official notifying you that you owe $15 in tolls and you better pay now in the enclosed envelope or else (and you never drove on a toll road.)
I’m talking about the person who phones you pretending to be from your bank or from where you have your life savings invested and tells you that somebody hacked your account and tried to withdraw half your savings and so now you need to follow these tedious instructions to change all your passwords and private information by phoning this telephone number; and it’s all a lie.
I’m talking about the taxi cab company that tells you, when you phone them to report that the driver who was to take you to a medical appointment is already a half hour late, that the driver is on the way and very close; but it turns out the driver doesn’t arrive for another forty-five minutes and when they do arrive tells you that the person on the phone was lying to make you just shut up.
I’m talking about the phone call warning you that the warranty on your car is about to expire (and you don’t have and never did have such a warranty, maybe not even a car.)
I’m talking about the landlord of the apartment you moved out of three months ago who keeps telling you the check with your deposit that he is legally obliged to refund to you is “in the mail” even though it isn’t.
I’m talking about a landlord who kept telling you that the leak in the exterior wall that let rain fall on your bed would be repaired right away, and it never was.
I’m talking about the never-ending stream of emails from politicians and organizations you’ve never heard of and certainly never donated money to thanking you for your past support and asking you to give more now.
I’m talking about whoever makes those warnings that pops up on your computer telling you that you have a virus and you need to click here to get rid of it.
And I haven’t even yet mentioned the TV ads that tell you if you buy this or that product it will solve your most perplexing personal problem.
Our society today is based on lies. It’s lies and lies and lies 24/7. And everybody knows it.
So is it any wonder that lots of people don’t believe what the authorities tell us about anything? They don’t believe what we’re told about 9/11, the assassinations of JFK, and RFK and MLK, Jr., the entire Covid-19 story (the virus and the vaccine), the cause of the huge wildfires in Maui, Hawaii and norther California and recently the Los Angeles fires, that smoking really causes lung cancer, that vaccines are safe and beneficial, that the stuff that comes out of the rear of passenger jets is harmless, that the rulers are are not trying to kill billions of people to dramatically reduce the world population, that 5G is not harmful and is just making communication better, that Michelle Obama is really a female, that Jeffrey Epstein really did commit suicide, that rich people do not actually control the weather, that the bird flu is real. Nobody believes what they’re told today. I even heard a person on a zoom call recently declare that JFK is still alive (he’d be 108 years old) and is controlling the country.
When all we get are lies, it’s possible to believe anything…and nothing.
But there ARE some things everybody knows are true.
Virtually everybody in the United States knows that we live in a fake democracy that is really a dictatorship of the rich.
Virtually everybody knows that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt.
Virtually everybody knows it’s a crime how little affordable housing there is.
Virtually everybody knows it’s a crime how so many people lack good health care so the insurance companies can get rich at our expense.
Virtually everybody directly affected by it (and that’s a LOT of people) knows that the rich dump the toxic stuff where poor people live, not where rich people live.
Virtually everybody knows that the politicians make promises they have no intention of keeping (even if hope springs eternal.)
A big reason people want to remove the rich from power is to make our society be one that is based on the TRUTH, not lies 24/7
Being lied to all the time is one of the main ways that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt. People HATE it! People want our society to be based on the truth. People think that’s not too much to ask. I agree!
While this is what almost everybody would love, most don’t talk about it because they think it is impossible to make society be based on the truth. But some are explicitly aiming for that goal. Read, for example, about the Truth Action Project.
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power and make our society be based on the TRUTH.
And by the way, Beware the Ides of March if your name is Julius Caesar:
A bit off topic (but then again, might be actually very related to truth and lies) - just read a couple of fascinating and very in-depth investigations into the extreme anti-life ideology and philosophy and values that guide the elitists (and frankly, lunatics) in trump's government (part 1 of the investigation) and how they are being implemented in his admin (part 2). Didn't see this being investigated and talked about at such depth anywhere else. I learnt from it a lot of things i didn't know before so sharing it here in case it might be valuable also for you and readers. (And no, this is not the usual critique of trump you hear in the mainstream liberal press (lies)
Here's part 1 https://unlimitedhangout.com/2025/03/investigative-series/the-dark-maga-gov-corp-technate-part-1
Heee's part 2 https://unlimitedhangout.com/2025/03/investigative-reports/the-dark-maga-gov-corp-technate-part-2/
Highly recommend reading both oarts. They are very different from each other and shine a different light
Yes we live in a prison of lies. The Rolling Stones reflected this with their song Satisfaction.