This is a photo of one of 500 people I met before the pandemic who agreed to be an egalitarian revolutionary activist by posing for a photo but not by becoming part of an egalitarian revolutionary organization (which I foolishly did not even ask them to do back then):

The following is a report on my attempt to “crack the tough nut,” i.e., create an egalitarian revolutionary organization of my neighbors, with some thoughts about what are the lessons I can draw so far from my experience. I think I am making progress—slow progress. There are serious obstacles and identifying exactly what they are is the first step towards overcoming them.

As a result of handing out a sticker that says “Let’s Remove the Rich from Power; Have Real, Not Fake, Democracy with No Rich and No Poor” (a.k.a. egalitarian revolution) to people at my local CVS drugstore in Brighton, Massachusetts (a neighborhood of Boston), I have met 73 people there who told me they agree with the sticker and gave me their email address to receive my emails.

My emails (you can read them all here if you wish) talk about why it makes sense to become an activist for building an egalitarian revolutionary movement that one day will be able to do what the sticker says. In particular my more recent emails encourage people to join the newly formed Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians (BAE, read about it here), and these emails discuss what the BAE can do. At one BAE meeting it was agreed to fight ICE the way that is discussed here.

The two articles linked to above about the BAE are truthful, but they paint a rosier picture than the full truth. Here’s what I mean.

Despite my recent emails frequently promoting the BAE and reminding people of when its next meeting is, attendance at the four monthly BAE meetings so far has been disappointingly low. Of the 77 people I sent the emails to, 12 (including myself) have said they consider themselves members of the BAE. But only 7 of them (including myself) have ever attended a BAE meeting. Besides myself (I attended all the meetings) only two people have attended more than one BAE meeting and it was only 2 meetings. Nobody except myself attended the last meeting on January 11.

In my emails to these neighbors I have asked them to tell me what they think about the BAE’s anti-ICE effort (described here) and to help implement it. Nobody has replied. Except for one long-time friend of mine, nobody other than myself has posted the anti-ICE poster anywhere, at least not as far as I am aware.

So what is going on?

Fear

Part of the explanation for the lack of enthusiasm (to say the least) for being an egalitarian revolutionary activist, despite sincerely supporting that goal, is fear. One individual I’ve spoken with at the CVS several times has told me explicitly that, in light of all that Trump is doing now, he is afraid to attend a BAE meeting, afraid of “getting on a list” and being punished by the government some how.

The antidote to fear is knowing one is joined by large numbers of people, as I have written about here. So let’s see what is preventing large numbers of people from being egalitarian revolutionary activists today.

Hopelessness

There is something more going on than fear. It’s this. People believe that the egalitarian revolutionary goal of the sticker is impossible, and therefore it makes no sense to devote any time or energy (not to mention risking government retaliation) to activism that is explicitly about achieving an impossible goal that can’t even be achieved in the far future (see discussion of the ‘far future’ point here.)

Hopelessness about winning an egalitarian revolution is a three-legged stool

The three pillars of hopelessness for winning an egalitarian revolution are these:

The wrongful belief that hardly anybody else shares one’s egalitarian revolutionary aspiration; The wrongful belief that about half the have-nots are such despicable people, because of their views about this or that controversial “social issue,” that it is impossible to build the kind of massive movement required to remove the rich from power; The wrongful belief that an egalitarian society with no rich and no poor is either not actually possible or that it would end up being undesirable (with “all the animals equal but some more equal than others.”)

Why have so few of my Brighton neighbors stepped up to post the BAE’s anti-ICE poster ?

The 73 Brighton neighbors whom I met at the CVS drug store and who agree with the goal of egalitarian revolution are, I am quite sure, sincere in that belief. Many of them have taken extra stickers from me to show to other people, for example. But in conversing with them about this I discovered that invariably they did things like placing the sticker where other people would see it instead of handing it to somebody face-to-face and asking them what they thought about its message. They were afraid of even just handing the sticker to somebody, presumably afraid of encountering a hostile response.

I’ve been asking these neighbors to go to small businesses (or equivalent) and asking the person in charge there for permission to tape the BAE’s anti-ICE poster to the inside of a window facing the street. I suspect that my neighbors are literally afraid to do this. I think they fear identifying themselves as having a connection with the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians, or even just identifying themselves as somebody who refutes the government’s explanation for why there are so many illegal immigrants.

On top of this fear is the hopelessness: hopelessness that doing anything at all can have any substantial effect in stopping the ruling class from doing what it wants to do when this would require enormous solidarity of all the have-nots (which the 2nd leg of the hopelessness stool says is impossible.)

Here is what is NOT the problem: lack of sufficient suffering

A common myth is that revolutionary movements are driven by suffering and despair, and if people are too well-off then they won’t rise up against their ruling class. This idea is simply not borne out by historical facts, as I suggest you read about in my article titled, “Confidence & Hope, Not Suffering & Despair, Drives Revolution.”

The ruling class invites hopeless people to engage in ruling-class-approved activism

There is indeed a substantial amount of activism lately, especially against ICE. How does this square with the lack of enthusiasm of my neighbors for being egalitarian revolutionary activists? I think the answer has to do with the fundamental difference between the two types of activism. Here’s what I mean.

The ruling class (both its liberal and its conservative wings) offers people various kinds of activism that are approved of by either the liberal or conservative wing of the ruling class. The ruling class thus invites people to get involved with this kind of activism that, obviously, never even hints at aiming to attain the egalitarian revolutionary goal of the sticker.

The liberal wing for example offers people an invitation to participate in its No Kings demonstrations. And the liberal wing also offers people an invitation to get involved with its various anti-ICE tactics (that are not REALLY anti-ICE as I have written about here on Substack and in my email sent to my neighbors September 28, 2025.) Also, of course, the liberal wing invites people to vote and campaign for the anti-Trump candidates.

The conservative wing of the ruling class (Trump’s wing) invites people to participate in the frequent Trump rallies as well as encouraging them to vote and campaign for the MAGA candidates.

These kinds of ruling-class-approved activism get a lot of people involved in doing it because it seems safe and because the stated goals (un-electing Trump, or electing MAGA politicians as the case may be) seem at least to be possible. In the case of ruling-class-approved anti-ICE activism people do it simply to express their opposition to ICE even if they know their activism won’t stop it. In the case of militant in-the-streets anti-ICE actions, people do it because they very naively believe such activism really will stop ICE and therefore they even risk serious physical harm from ICE goons by doing such activism.

Egalitarian revolutionary activism is altogether a different thing because it is aimed—not naively either—at actually defeating the ruling class.

What is to be done?

Until we remove the rich from power we will continue to be on the treadmill of defeat, suffering one horrible injustice after another. Whether it takes one year or one century, we need to get the ball rolling to building an egalitarian revolutionary movement that can one day remove the rich from power. The question is how to overcome the obstacle to doing that, which is hopelessness.

Notice in the description of the three-legged stool of hopelessness that each “leg” or pillar of the hopelessness is a false belief, not some innate and hence un-changeable feature of people. It is possible to persuade people that a false belief is indeed false. This is why hopelessness is not an insurmountable obstacle. It may be a difficult obstacle to overcome but not impossible. Those people who do want to overcome the obstacle of hopelessness need to get to work figuring out ways of persuasively refuting the three false beliefs. This is what I discuss here in my proposal for some strategic things for the BAE to do.

Here is what is NOT to be done

Many activists do not understand that the actual obstacle to people becoming egalitarian revolutionary activists is hopelessness. They wrongly think the obstacle is that people don’t yet want to remove the rich from power because they don’t yet know how the rich being in power is the big problem. These activists don’t know that most people today already would love to remove the rich from power, as I prove here. These activists thus wrongly believe that what is necessary is to “hit people over the head with a two-by-four” to make them see for the first time that the rich do horrible things and must be removed from power. (Some of these activists think the “two-by-four” is the fact that 9/11 was an inside job; others think it is an exposure of the mendacity of Big Pharma and the Covid story, and others have different favorite evil deeds of the rich they prefer to talk about.) These activists are barking up the wrong tree, and are thus failing to do what truly needs to be done: combatting the hopelessness.

What do you think?