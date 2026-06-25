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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of other egalitarians, wants unity of the have-nots, and not the disunity that is produced by using phrases such as “the Jews” or “the Muslims” or “the blacks” or “the whites” etc. to refer to our oppressors. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

Today’s Substack post is directed at those who are referring to “the Jews” as the oppressor, the bad guys. I’ve noticed that quite a few people lately are doing this. Maybe they think they’re taking the side of the oppressed by doing it. They’re not!

Pick virtually any ethnic, religious, racial, or national group you want and for sure it will consist mostly of good and decent people—the have-nots—with egalitarian values and aims; and it will also include a minority with anti-egalitarian aims who are, or wish to become, very rich and privileged by oppressing both have-nots who share their ethnic category and those who do not.

I have proven this fact with respect to Israeli Jews, in my article here. If you are in doubt about what I am saying, then read the article so you will understand it.

What I am saying is true of Palestinians also, as I show in my article here. If you are in doubt, then read it too.

What sometimes confuses people about this is when the ruling oppressor class succeeds in making many people in one ethnic group fear (and hence hate—it’s the same emotion at root—and despise as sub-human) another ethnic group.

For example, the ruling class in the southern states of the United States worked very hard, and with much success, to make poor whites fear, hate and view with contempt black people. The ruling class did this in order to oppress the poor whites as well as the blacks, by turning these have-nots against each other to destroy their solidarity. Martin Luther King, Jr. spells this all out in his famous 1965 Selma, Alabama speech (the content of which our ruling class censors) that you can read and listen to here. I suggest you do that. Note that there was in fact great solidarity between blacks and whites on occasion (also censored from public knowledge by our ruling class) as you can read about in some detail here. Please do so.

Another example is, of course, the success of the Israeli billionaire ruling class in making most (at least I think it’s most) of the Israeli Jews (and many diaspora Jews) wrongly believe that Palestinians want to kill them all, drive them into the sea, because of antisemitic hatred. Israeli Jews who don’t understand that Palestinian anger is at being violently ethnically cleansed and oppressed by the Israeli government, not antisemitism, believe this lie about Palestinian antisemitism; this is why they fear Palestinians and hence hate them and view them as sub-humans who must all (including the children) be killed because it’s “either kill them or be killed by them.” Again, read my above-linked article with details about how and why the Israeli billionaire ruling class has done this.

Very briefly, Israel’s billionaire rulers did it in order to control the Israeli Jewish working class by pretending to be protecting Israeli Jews from their “real enemy”—the Palestinians. This required making Palestinians be so angry at Israel that they could be convincingly portrayed as the bogeyman—existential!—enemy of Israeli Jews. This in turn was accomplished by decades of violent ethnic cleansing and now genocide. The Israeli billionaires thus get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli Jewish working class people and getting rich off of them. It is not complicated!

People who express anger at “the Jews” might want to know that this is exactly what the Zionist leaders work so hard to make happen. Zionist leaders want Jews to believe that the whole gentile world hates them (see some of the evidence for this here.) This is how Zionist leaders, posing as the protectors of Jews from the world’s antisemites, maintain their grip of power over ordinary Jews.

The billionaire ruling class LOVES it when people, instead of explicitly expressing anger at the billionaire ruling class express anger at some category of have-nots, such as “the Jews.” This is exactly what the billionaire ruling class wants us to do, because it helps it divide-and-rule the have-nots and get away with oppressing us. The billionaires, for example, would love it if American working class people directed their anger at “the Jews” instead of at the billionaire ruling class. This is not complicated!

If you use a phrase such as “the Jews” to express the object of your anger at oppression and injustice then you are, knowingly or not, aiding and abetting the oppressive billionaire ruling class. CUT IT OUT!! CUT IT OUT!!

If you persist in helping the ruling class divide-and-rule us, the have-nots, by using a phrase such as “the Jews” to express the object of your anger, then I want nothing to do with you. I ask you to un-subscribe from my Substack.