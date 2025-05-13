Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The Guardian reports on more trouble brewing in MAGA paradise:

Josh Hawley, the influential US senator from Missouri, has warned that his Republican party is suffering from an “identity crisis” over whether it stands for working Americans or rich corporate executives, signaling a worsening split among Donald Trump’s congressional troops over the president’s plans for deep Medicaid cuts. In an opinion piece in the New York Times published on Monday, Hawley warned his fellow Republicans it would be “politically suicidal” to concede to huge cuts in the federal program that provides health insurance to more than 70 million low-income Americans. He derided what he called the “Wall Street wing” of his own party that he said favoured corporate giveaways at the price of “slashing health insurance for the working poor”. Hawley’s pointed attack on his Republican colleagues highlights the intensifying clash within his party over how to deliver Trump’s desire to extend his 2017 tax cuts. To pay for the extension, the House energy and commerce committee has been charged with finding $880bn in federal spending cuts over a decade – much of which is likely to come from Medicaid. … In his Times op-ed, Hawley expresses his opposition to deep Medicaid cuts in existential terms. He suggests that the Republican party under Trump is facing a blunt choice – does it represent the majority of working Americans? Or, using a term referring to the top executives at companies, will it become a permanent minority party “speaking only for the C-suite”? Hawley’s strongly worded intervention carries the weight of a devoted Trump loyalist who has backed some of the most controversial aspects of the US president’s Make America Great Again (Maga) movement. He was a leading figure in efforts within the Senate to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 election. And he notoriously presented a clenched fist to the Trump supporters outside the Capitol building on 6 January 2021 before they attacked Congress that day. Hawley was later captured on video running from the mob through the hallway of the building, prompting a deluge of derisive memes. His claims in his opinion piece to be a champion of working Americans should carry caveats. He has opposed raising the minimum wage in Missouri and has enthusiastically backed efforts to undermine public-sector trade unions.

Earlier, another uber-MAGA leader, Marjorie Taylor Green, lambasted those in the Trump administration who advocate continued warmongering, as I posted about here.

Clearly the MAGA working class base voted for Trump in the belief that he was a true populist, somebody on the side of the have-nots. They are just now beginning to discover that Trump is a fake populist who is in reality an instrument of the billionaire class. They are discovering that his real real mission is to serve the billionaire class by trying to get the have-nots on board with pro-billionaire and anti-have-nots policies by using populist rhetoric (and occasional actions such as asking pharmaceutical companies to lower the price of drugs in the US by raising them elsewhere).

Regardless of whether or not top MAGA leaders such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Josh Hawley are sincere in their denunciations of pro-billionaire policies, the fact that they are making these denunciations reflects the fact that the MAGA rank-and-file base is angry at these policies. These MAGA leaders are warning (maybe even threatening, who knows?) the billionaires in Trump’s administration team that the MAGA rank-and-file may stop supporting them if their pro-billionaire aims are just too obvious to ignore. The MAGA leaders are warning that there is trouble in MAGA paradise because its phony populism is becoming a bit too visible.

Most of the MAGA base want an egalitarian revolution

As I discovered when I went to a pro-Trump rally, 86% of the people at the rally (43 out of the 50 random people I asked) told me, when I asked them, that it was a good—or a great!—idea to “Remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” In other words, the great majority of pro-Trump people want an egalitarian revolution. (Read the details about my experience here.)

Ordinary have-not Americans are, for the billionaire class, an extremely dangerous force because they are pro-egalitarian. The billionaires know that they must neutralize this pro-egalitarian force one way or another, or else they will be removed from power.

The billionaires neutralize the have-nots with three main strategies; the billionaires use politicians to:

Pretend to be on the side of the have-nots. Read the sordid history of this here. Stoke fear of a bogeyman foreign enemy and thereby declare that have-nots who oppose the government are unpatriotic. Read here how oppressor classes have been doing this for literally thousands of years, and in that article search for the word “Disney” to find the part that discusses how virtually all big U.S. corporations support warmongering. Turn the have-nots against each other to destroy their solidarity so that they cannot seriously oppose the billionaire class. Read here about how they are doing this now with the issues of race, illegal immigration and Israel.

When necessary, the billionaires also assassinate effective leaders of the have-nots who sometimes emerge, such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Fred Hampton. Read about this here.