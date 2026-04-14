If the people in Ireland, who are rising up against the government to force it to provide some relief for the high prices of diesel and petrol caused by the Iran war, were explicitly aiming for what they no-doubt want—the egalitarian revolutionary goal advocated by the wonderful American woman in the above photo—then they would win that egalitarian revolutionary goal.

The U.K.’s Independent reports:

Irish government faces no confidence vote as fuel protests spark fresh traffic chaos

Slow-moving convoys of large vehicles on Monday morning caused delays on motorways in Ireland

Grainne Ni Aodha

Monday 13 April 2026 11:43 BST

Fresh fuel protests caused traffic disruption across Ireland's motorways on Monday, despite the government's half-a-billion-euro package to address rising costs…. Protesters – largely led by hauliers, farmers, and agricultural workers – began distinct but co-ordinated action on Tuesday with slow-moving convoys and outright stoppages on major motorways, as well as blockades of critical infrastructure which had largely wound down or been disbanded by police by midday on Sunday…. Sinn Fein finance spokesman Pearse Doherty criticised the government for “laughable” measures announced on Sunday, the government’s second response to fuel price rises caused by the US and Israeli war in Iran. “Again, they come up short, and that’s why so many people are annoyed this morning,” Mr Doherty said on Monday. “Nobody wanted to be out there. The government forced people to take the street. “Indeed, the government made matters worse. They went from insulting people, to demeaning them, to threaten them with the army, to refuse to talk to people and try and resolve this.” He added: “For many people, yes, it was about fuel. “Yes, it was about petrol, diesel, home heating oil, but it was also about all of the other pressures that people are feeling – whether it’s energy costs, whether it’s groceries, whether it’s rents that continue to go up, and basically a tipping point that the government aren’t listening, that we needed something to happen in terms of (a) cost (of) living package.”

An organization named Rebel News (h/t to J.O.) reports on the demonstrations with video interviews of some of the demonstrators (one in the link and one below):

“And then there is the police. At every single blockade I visited, I asked the men how the Gardaí had been treating them. The answer was always the same: the police were supportive. When the government threatened to send the army to Cork, that threat also collapsed — the army refused to move against their own people. When the police won’t enforce, and the army won’t deploy, a government has lost something more important than a political argument. It has lost its legitimacy.”