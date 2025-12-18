Share

There it goes again! The Guardian has published yet again another “anti-ICE” article that is not REALLY an anti-ICE article. Its title is “Whistles, Signal and school patrols: how ordinary Americans are fighting back against ICE.” Exactly as how I described in my recent Substack post, “The “Anti-ICE” Propaganda that Isn’t REALLY Anti-ICE Propaganda: Do you notice this ruling class trick when you see it?,” this latest Guardian article bends over backwards to avoid even hinting at the fact that the most important way to resist the cruel ICE deportations is to persuasively refute the false narrative (as this truly anti-ICE poster does, which links to this persuasive refutation of the false narrative) about why there are so many illegal immigrants, the false narrative on the basis of which nearly half of Americans support ICE in the belief that this is the morally right thing to do despite the cruelty of deportations to the illegal immigrants.

I hope that you are getting skilled now in seeing how the liberal media (not just the Guardian) censors the KEY TRUTH about why there are so many illegal immigrants and instead only talks about why the ICE deportations are cruel and tells us that the ONLY way to resist the deportations is to try to interfere with ICE activities but NEVER to use the truth to turn the great majority of the public against ICE.

The ruling class WANTS half the have-nots to do the kind of things this Guardian article talks about. Why? Because the ruling class knows that the OTHER half of the have-nots will think it is morally wrong to do those kinds of things. The ruling class wants this divide-and-rule. That’s why the Guardian prints what it prints.