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The reason this wonderful egalitarian woman aims to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy is because she understands that what we have today is not a genuine democracy but a fake democracy—a dictatorship of the rich. Elections today are not about letting ordinary people have the real say but rather about making sure we do not. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

The NYT says, as I write this:

Donald Trump’s speech last night was all about U.S. elections, how they are corrupted by the Democratic Party that “stole his election” in 2020, and how we need to use voter ID and end mail-in voting to make sure that only citizens vote, and so on. And of course the Democrats respond by saying that Trump’s demands will prevent people from voting even though they have a right to vote.

The billionaire ruling class—which was never elected, by the way!—wants us, the have-nots—to get all caught up in a big debate about how exactly voting should be organized. Here is how this debate over how to make voting be done properly—regardless of which side one takes in it—keeps the rich in power over the have-nots.

The debate about voting strengthens the lie that says we have a democracy in which ordinary people, by voting, get to have a real say in what the government does. Read here lots of evidence that this is indeed a flat out lie. The debate about voting prevents us from talking about the important question: how to get genuine democracy, in other words how to remove the rich—who were never elected!—from power. The debate about voting reinforces the TERRIBLE idea that as long as we vote them into office with a proper voting system, we must obey elected so-called representatives, even if—as is always the case presently—these “representatives,” bribed in countless ways by agents of the rich called “lobbyists,” write, and the president enforces, laws that benefit the rich and harm the have-nots. Consider what history teaches us about this here. The debate about voting censors the key fact about genuine democracy, which is this. Adults with egalitarian values (as described here)—whether they’ve ever heard the word “egalitarian” or not—are only obliged to obey laws written by a body of government that, as both a matter of principle and practicality, they are able to personally join and participate as an equal with all other members in democratically writing the laws they will be required to obey. What this principle implies is spelled out in some detail here. The sovereign law-making body is a local body. In such a genuine democracy people represent themselves and are not represented by anybody else. When they vote it is either a) to decide on a law or policy, or b) to choose a delegate to meet with other delegates from other local sovereign law-making bodies to craft a proposals —not write laws!—for things on a larger-than-local scale. The people who send delegates to craft proposals then decide in their local sovereign law-making bodies if they want to implement this or that proposal, and only do so if they wish. They are not required to obey their delegates the way today we are required to obey our so-called “representatives” who write laws, not proposals. The debate about voting and limiting the vote to (possibly proven) citizens hides the fact that the people who should have the right to participate in governing are the adults with egalitarian values (who may or may not be citizens) and ONLY they (read why this is so here.) I discuss why citizenship is a bogus concept here. The debate about voting hides the reason the rich want an election system in the first place. It is this. When there is an elected national government of so-called representatives with law-making power, the actual purpose of the election is to confer undeserved legitimacy on what is in fact a dictatorship of the rich. The election enables the ruling class—the rich—to tell the have-nots, “Hey, you have no right to complain about what the government is doing, since you elected it.” The election likewise enables the government to pit the American have-nots against the have-note of other nations, by warmongering against foreign have-nots and declaring that the war is the will of all the American people since they elected their government. The debate about voting hides the fact that there is simply no possible way to count the votes for a national (or even a single state) legislative representative or executive branch office, in a manner that would be seen as fair and honest by everybody. Here’s why not. A national or single-state election entails millions of votes in places far from each other, and no matter how they are counted—by hand or machine—the result can never be known to be true with any reasonable certainty because the result inevitably relies on lots of people involved in the counting process—people one does not know and may not trust. In contrast, voting in a genuine democracy (see item #4 above) entails a small number of voters assembled in the same large meeting place (like a convention hall perhaps) where the votes can be seen (or heard, as the case may be) by all, and where—if desired—an exact count can be made in view of everybody, so that everybody will trust the result. (Read here why the sovereign governing body should be a LOCAL body.) The ruling class doesn’t care that there’s no way to count the votes in a manner so that everybody trusts the result; it doesn’t care because getting us to argue and maybe even fight with each other over vote counts prevents us from removing the rich from power, perhaps like this.

Instead of participating in the phony debate about how to make elections proper, let’s create a giant public conversation about how to get genuine democracy and what exactly that means.