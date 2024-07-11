Share

“ The Russian Ministry of Defense said that photos and videos taken of the strike show that a fallen Ukrainian air defense missile, fired from an anti-aircraft missile system, caused the destruction at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.”

The Kiev government, of course, says that it was a Russian missile that hit the hospital, and ALL of the Western media and governments and institutions and news agencies tell the Ukraine version, uncritically. In contrast, when a missile (very likely shot by Israel) hit a hospital in Gaza the Western media insisted that it was not clear whether or not it was an Israeli or a Hamas missile.

The truth will only be determined by a truly INDEPENDENT investigation. And, of course, this will never happen. Just like there was no independent investigation of the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

There have been similar claims by Ukraine in the past that damage to civilian targets were caused by Russian missiles when there was strong evidence it was caused by a fallen Ukrainian air defense missile.

Think about it. The Russian government has absolutely no motive (or ideology advocating) to deliberately kill Ukrainian civilians. Killing Ukrainian civilians is counter-productive to the Russian war effort. The Russian strategy has been to destroy the Ukrainian military force, and its missile targets have been determined by this strategy.

Beware of war propaganda!

Alexander Mercouris reports factual information about the Ukraine war, even if he admits to being perplexed about the motive of U.S. rulers’ warmongering. Here’s his anti-propaganda video on July 10, 2024:

Read here why I support the Russian soldiers in Ukraine but not Putin in Russia.