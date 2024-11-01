Share

There is no good way to elect the president of the United States. Nor is there a good way to elect the members of Congress.

Why not?

Because:

Electing these people means choosing who will be the (collective) dictator over us, a dictator who will make laws of which we are excluded from participating in the writing, and a dictator who will enforce these laws on us. Fake democracy! There is no practical way to conduct a national or even state-wide election so that everyone can be assured that the election was fair and honest. No way! One has no way of knowing for sure that millions of votes were correctly counted. Could even you, personally, count a million votes and be sure of the accuracy of the total you got for each candidate or referendum question answer?

In an egalitarian society there is no such (collective) dictator and no need to PRETEND that the election of such people is assuredly fair and honest.

Instead, the only voting takes place in the local assembly of egalitarians (read about this here) where everybody who votes is a witness to how everybody else voted. It is thus guaranteed to be a fair and honest vote. If it’s close, then an exact vote count can be conducted in the presence of everybody in the assembly.

The idea of a fair and honest national (or state-wide) election has always been a myth.

It has always been the case, as Joseph Stalin famously said, that what matters in deciding the outcome of an election is not how people voted, but who COUNTS the votes.

The people who benefit from our current fake democracy based on national or state-wide elections are the rich. The rich use the elected (collective) dictatorship to oppress and get rich off of the have-nots. It’s been that way since George Washington was president.