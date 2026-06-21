JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
2h

It’s very clear that over the last year major sections of the ruling class have toggled a switch in regard to their support/non-support of Zionism. This has been seen in all their controlled media: “right”, “left”, and “alternate.” Open condemnation of the Zionists, equating all Jews with Zionism, is now de rigeur. The plan is always subject to last minute changes, but the present trajectory appears to be the elimination of Israel.

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1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
5h

Zionism is a construct of the trillionaire class who seldom change direction.

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/the-mother-of-all-false-flag-events

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