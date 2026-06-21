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This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of egalitarians, wants to remove the rich from power. The billionaire class is now deciding whether its support for Israel’s Zionist project of violent ethnic cleansing and genocide still helps, or is now hurting, its ability to keep the rich in power. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

As I discussed in my earlier Substack post, the U.S. billionaire class has had very rational (evil, but rational) reasons for supporting Zionism as a means of controlling the American have-nots. The question now is whether supporting Zionism has become counter-productive for this purpose, now that most Americans realize that Israel is carrying out a morally indefensible genocidal project with bat-shit crazy fanatics in control of the Israeli government and an Israeli population that has been brainwashed into fearing that if they don’t kill all the Palestinians and Lebanese people then they will be killed by those people. The American ruling class knows that it now pays a much higher price (being perceived by Americans as evil) than before (when it was perceived as nobly opposing antisemitism) for its continued support of Israel.

I don’t think it is out of the question that before too long the American billionaire ruling class, with its neo-con ideological leaders currently as pro-Israel as it is possible to be, will nonetheless do a 180 and stop supporting Israel. Ruling classes have done such 180s in the past, for the purpose of maintaining their control over the have-nots.

Here are some examples of such 180s.

The surprising decision by uber-neo-con and uber pro-Zionist, Senator Lindsey Graham, to support Trump’s signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iran, despite the fact that the other big neo-cons lambasted Trump for “betraying” Israel by signing it—is this a sign of another impending 180?

I was very surprised to see that Sen. Lindsey Graham came out in support of Trump’s signing the MOU (which requires Israel to end its military attacks on the Lebanese people), as reported by The Hill here. Most other neo-cons strongly condemned Trump’s signing of the MOU as a surrender to Iran and betrayal of Israel. Newsweek headlined, “Conservatives Condemn Iran Deal: ‘Worst Foreign Policy Blunder in Decades’.

As I recounted in my above-linked Substack article, Trump is now between a rock and a hard place, between the ‘rock’ of the U.S. billionaire class’s support of Israel with its insistence that Trump continue the war on Iran as Israel demands, and the ‘hard place’ of becoming the most reviled (by the American public) United States president in history if he doesn’t end the Iran war quickly (as the MOU was supposed to do.)

On June 20 (as I write this) Israel, by continuing to wage its genocidal “All of Lebanon must burn” military attack on the civilians of Lebanon, is preventing the MOU from going into effect and is causing Iran now to re-shut-down the Strait of Hormuz. As everybody seriously following events knows, Trump has the power to force Israel to back down and end its military attack on the Lebanese people: Trump can just withdraw the U.S. military support without which Israel cannot continue its military actions.

Will Trump use his power to force Israel’s hand? Who knows?

Here are the signs that make me wonder if some key players in the U.S. ruling billionaire class are thinking it’s time to do a 180, time to stop supporting Israel, as ruling classes in the past decided it was time to do 180s and stop supporting serfdom and slavery and apartheid.

One sign is the surprising fact that Sen. Lindsey Graham broke with other neo-cons and with Israel in supporting the MOU.

Another sign is that Vice President J.D. Vance has been so outspoken in supporting the MOU and in warning Israel that it is foolish for it to go against the U.S. by persisting in its attacks on Lebanon, foolish because the United States, he warned, is the only country in the world that supports Israel (with the implied threat that the U.S. too might stop supporting Israel.) What makes this significant is that Vance is well known to be essentially a stand-in for his powerful backer, the tech titan billionaire Peter Thiel, who is organizing other powerful billionaires (including Elon Musk) and big shots with obvious plans to take over the world.

If Tump does use his power to force Israel to stand down in Lebanon and he maintains the support of enough of the billionaires to get away with this, it would suggest a 180 regarding the U.S. ruling class’s support of Zionism lies in our future. Still, as Yogi Berra so famously said, prediction is difficult, especially of the future.

We shall see what happens.

In either case, let’s build a maximally strong anti-Zionism movement, maximally strong because it knows the truth about the real purpose of Zionism: making it easier for Jewish billionaires to get away with severely economically oppressing the Israeli Jewish working class, and easier for American billionaires to control us, the American have-nots.