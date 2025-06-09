JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

ALLAO - All Life Lives As One
2d

One of the fundamental tenets of Buddhism is everyone is endowed with “basic goodness”. This is in alignment with your premise about ordinary people. I agree with you about egalitarian forms of government as being necessary if we are to see real change in our lives. My question is, however, about what appears to be a persistent dependency on authority, as if many ordinary people are satisfied with subservience because they don’t have to assume the greater responsibility for things. Do you think this is the case?

JAS
2d

Thanks John. I believe it possible that most people currently have a poor view of ordinary people’s motives hence their mistake in handing responsibility for their lives over to grasping politicians or controlling religions. Possibly this doubt about other people’s morals has been exacerbated by the capitalist society which teaches competition and a dog eat dog society. The only way ahead is the realisation that there is an essential good in all and trust in this. The links are so useful and have given me a useful introduction to James C Scott.

