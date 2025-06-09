Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Most Americans believe that Hitler was voted into power because (they wrongly believe) most Germans were pro-Hitler antisemites. The fact is Hitler never won an election and the Nazis never got a majority of the votes for the parliament. Upper class Germans prevailed upon President Hindenburg to appoint (as the Constitution permitted) Hitler Chancellor because they feared the revolutionary German working class was on the verge of making a revolution and knew that only Hitler would suppress it with sufficient violence. We Americans have been taught a false view of what made ordinary Germans tick in the 1930s. How we view ordinary people is what determines our current political ideas.

As my late best friend, Dave Stratman ( see his wonderful book online here ) emphasized to me on numerous occasions, “All disagreements about political matters come down, at root, to a disagreement about ordinary people: what their values and aims are.”

Over and over again I find Dave’s words confirmed in my encounters with people who disagree with me.

I view ordinary people as the solution, not the problem, and I discuss this here and here.

My political writings on myriad topics all reflect my positive view of ordinary people. These writings all represent my best effort to draw the relevant conclusions (regarding the topic of interest) from my positive view of ordinary people.

If you want to persuade me that I am wrong, then you need to persuade me that my positive view of ordinary people is false and/or that the conclusion[s] I draw from that view are logically invalid.

If, in your effort to persuade me that I am wrong, you avoid trying to refute my positive view of ordinary people or you avoid explaining why I have drawn an invalid conclusion from the view, then I will quickly demonstrate to you that your argument hinges of a false view of ordinary people. This happens over and over again in my experience.

Example #1. I say that oppressors have no right to do anything to oppress, including no right to use speech (even when it does not incite (deliberately or not deliberately) imminent violence) to oppress. I say, for example, that the Nazis had no right to print their antisemitic propaganda even when they did not incite imminent violence with it. Most ordinary people agree with me on this. But some people tell me, “No, you’re wrong. We must defend freedom of speech (when it doesn’t incite imminent violence) for everybody including oppressors such as Nazis.”

The root of this disagreement is a conflict over one’s view of ordinary people. I am not afraid of what ordinary people will do when they act on the principle that oppressors have no right to use speech to oppress. But the people who disagree with me by insisting on Freedom of Speech for ALL do indeed fear what ordinary people will do when they act on the principle that oppressors have no right to use speech to oppress. These people (who disagree with me) fear that ordinary people acting on that principle will do bad things, such as deny them (the people who disagree with me) free speech.

Example #2. I advocate that government should consist of sovereign (no higher authority) local assemblies of egalitarians (as I discuss here.) Most ordinary people love this idea. But some people disagree with me about it. They fear what egalitarians (most ordinary people are egalitarians even if they have never heard of that word) would do if they have sovereign power. They think there needs to be some power above them (wise elected representatives or maybe trained Marxists or perhaps priests who are closer to God, or what have you) to prevent the egalitarians from doing bad things.

Example #3. I argue that Israeli government violence against Palestinians is orchestrated by the billionaire ruling class of Israel for the purpose of making Palestinians a bogeyman enemy that the rich in Israel, by pretending to be the protectors of Jews against “their real enemy—Palestinians,” use to frighten ordinary Israelis into allowing the rich to severely economically oppress and get rich off of them, and that making ordinary Jews fear Palestinians is the same as making them hate Palestinians.

The people who disagree with me about this anti-working-class including anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Zionism base their disagreement (implicitly if not explicitly) on a disagreement with my view of ordinary (in this case Israeli Jewish) people. They say that ordinary Israeli Jewish people would hate Palestinians even if the Israeli ruling class did nothing to make them do so; that ordinary Israeli Jews are innately racists, and that THAT is the explanation for Zionist violence against Palestinians. (I suppose these same people would say that the reason Americans celebrated the dropping of nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was because Americans are innately racist against Japanese people, uh?)

Example #4. I say that the most important thing to do today to remove the rich from power is to do things to help people learn that, in wanting (as they already do) to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, they are the vast majority and not the tiny hopelessly weak minority that the rich try to make us think we are. People who disagree with me about this say, essentially, “No. You’re wrong. What we need to do is persuade people to want to remove the rich from power. Right now they are brainwashed into supporting the status quo. We need to shock them with proof that the rich do extremely evil things (like orchestrate 9/11 as an inside job) so they will finally change their mind and want to remove the rich from power.”

The list of such disagreements is large, but they all come down to a disagreement about what makes ordinary people tick.

If you want to know more about what makes ordinary people tick I suggest (in addition, of course, to talking with them as I urge you to do here) reading Dave Stratman’s book online here, and reading Domination and the Arts of Resistance: Hidden Transcripts, by James C. Scott. Also look at the videos and other evidence I provide showing that most people want an egalitarian revolution.

After doing “your own research” about what makes most people tick, if and only if you think I’m wrong about that, or that I draw invalid conclusions from it, then I’d like to hear your thoughts about why something I wrote is wrong. Otherwise, if you disagree with me I’ll show you very quickly why your disagreement is at root a disagreement with my positive view of ordinary people, or it’s a claim that I draw an invalid conclusion from that positive view, or its that you support values that I consider immoral.

If for some reason you disagree with me, then to save time, why don’t you figure out exactly what the root of your disagreement is first, and then tell me you disagree with me for that reason. OK?

Likewise, if you are in a political disagreement with somebody else and you agree with me on things, I suggest you identify the root of the disagreement. That makes your conversation much more fruitful. If the person who disagrees with you does so because they have a negative view of ordinary people, you can focus on exactly that question and provide a thought-provoking (at least) argument (that I first heard from Dave Stratman) that goes like this: “If most people had the selfish terrible values and aims that you say they do, then our world would be FAR more ugly and nightmarish than it actually is.” Alternatively, if the person who disagrees with you has values that you find to be immoral, then you can say, “Well, we have opposite values and nothing is going to change that. Goodbye.”