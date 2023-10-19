Share

Read the article here first.

I don’t know this Cornell history professor from Adam, but just looking at his photo I think it’s a fair guess that he’s a decent friendly guy. He’s got a great smile, at least, right? There doesn’t appear to be any incriminating blood spatter on him.

But Jewish students (and probably others as well) at Cornell—no doubt also good and decent and friendly folks— want this professor fired and presumably view him with fear as their enemy.

Why Is This Happening?

The not very profound nor useful—though true as far as it goes—explanation for this is obvious.

The professor apparently supports, as “exhilarating” and “energizing,” the killing of random non-combatant Israeli Jewish civilians. He apparently does this because he sincerely believes that the October 7 Hamas terrorism (i.e., deliberate killing of non-combatant civilians) was for the purpose of ending the very real and immoral Zionist oppression of Palestinians and also that it was effective for achieving this goal.

At the same time, the Jewish students are horrified that a professor in their midst is celebrating the mass murder of random non-combatant Israeli Jewish civilians and can only wonder if he might not also celebrate—or even want to make happen—similar killings of random Jewish students at Cornell.

The USEFUL Explanation for Why This Is Happening

The professor is profoundly wrong in his belief. He’s not wrong in believing that Zionist violence against and oppression of Palestinians is 100% morally wrong and indefensible. He’s absolutely right on that count. (Read the details here.)

But the professor is absolutely wrong in believing that Hamas terrorism is for the purpose of ending the Zionist oppression of Palestinians, or that it is in any way whatsoever effective for achieving that goal. The reason the professor has this wrong belief is because, like most people unfortunately, has been taken in by what I call the Zionist Big Lie. Here’s how it works.

The Zionist Big Lie

The Zionist Big Lie says that the PURPOSE of Zionist violence against Palestinians (seven decades of violent ethnic cleansing!) is to make ordinary Israeli Jews safe, in other words to benefit the Israeli Jewish working class. Wrong! The purpose (for the billionaire ruling class of Israel) of Zionist violence against Palestinians in the name of “the Jews” (Israel deceitfully calls itself the “Jewish State”) is to make Palestinians so angry at Israel that the Israeli ruling class can easily portray them to ordinary Israeli Jews as an existential threat, a bogeyman enemy that wants to kill them all. Israel’s ruling class needs Israeli Jews to be extremely frightened of the Palestinian bogeyman enemy. This is why, way back in 1961, Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben Gurion, lied to Israeli Jews by declaring with no evidence whatsoever that Arab armies intended to “push all the Jews into the sea, dead or alive.”

By pretending to protect Israeli Jews from this bogeyman enemy (i.e., ”the Palestinians”) the Israeli billionaire ruling class makes the Israeli Jewish working class people obey the Israeli government and view it as their protector against “the real enemy” despite the fact that this Israeli government is an instrument of the Israeli billionaires who horribly economically oppress Jewish working class people. I discuss this in great detail with many mainstream, often Israeli, sources in my article here. This is the KEY fact that the Zionist Big Lie covers up.

The Real Role of Hamas

Here’s where Hamas fits in. The Israeli government and ruling class need the Palestinian bogeyman enemy to be maximally frightening to Israeli Jews. Hamas, by its long-standing practice (initially suicide bombings at Israeli bus stops and restaurants, then rockets aimed at civilians, and now the October 7th attack) of terrorism against non-combatant Israeli Jews does exactly what the Zionist leaders need: it sends the message that Palestinians want to kill all the Jews.

Hamas sabotages the Palestinians’ attempt (like their non-Hamas sponsored Great March of Return in 2018) to send the message that would strengthen the Palestinians’ struggle against Zionism by winning for it maximum support from the people of the world. That message is this: Palestinians want the ethnic cleansing against them to be ended, they want Israel to stop denying them their Right of Return to the part of Palestine now called Israel from which they (or their parents or grandparents) were driven out by Zionists, and they will use justified violence in self-defense against any people (Israeli military or armed Israeli civilians) who use violence against them to oppress them and such violence is NOT terrorism.

This is why, as I prove here, Israel funds Hamas and works to keep it in power. In my article I show that all knowledgeable observers of the consequences of Israeli retaliatory violence against Hamas attacks in the past, regardless of their sympathies for the Israelis or for the Palestinians, say that the Israeli retaliatory violence such as the massive bombing of civilians in Gaza has strengthened, not weakened, Hamas’s power over the people in Gaza. Mossad (Israel’s intelligence agency) is not stupid. They know this. It’s part of the plan to ensure that the bogeyman enemy remains maximally frightening.

The more Hamas commits terrorism, the stronger becomes the control over the Jewish working class by the Zionist billionaire ruling class. And also, the stronger becomes the support for Zionism (which claims to be using violence only to make Jews safe) in the general public of Western nations such as the United States.

The Conflict Is Really a Class Conflict, but the Zionists Need People to Believe It Is an Ethnic/Religious Conflict

As long as people believe the Zionist Big Lie, they will see the conflict as one between all of the Palestinians versus all of the Israeli Jews; they will believe that the only choice they have is to be on one of those sides or the other. Most people in the Western general public understandably sympathize with Jews because of the Holocaust and will therefore not take the side of the Palestinians even when they see extremely disturbing reports on T.V. of Zionist massacres of innocent civilian men, women and children in Gaza.

A relatively small number of people in Western nations like the United States who believe the Zionist Big Lie that Zionist violence is to make Jews safe will take the side of the Palestinians in spite of the fact that they also believe that in opposing Zionism they are opposing that which is done to make Jews safe. But such people will always be a minority, too few in number to force their government to stop supporting Israel. In contrast, the anti-South-Africa-apartheid movement DID force the U.S. government to stop supporting South African apartheid because it gained the support of the VAST majority of Americans.

Hamas terrorism thus makes the Zionist Big Lie maximally credible. In doing so it not only strengthens the power of the Zionist rulers over its Jewish population. It also ensures public support for Zionism in the United States and other Western nations and thereby enables these governments to conduct their over-the-top military, economic and diplomatic support for Israel.

It’s not violence versus non-violence, but terrorism violence versus class war violence

KEY POINT: The issue is NOT violence versus non-violence. The issue is terrorism violence against non-combatant civilians versus CLASS WAR violence against the military forces and armed civilians who oppress people. As I wrote here, if Hamas waged CLASS WAR violence then it would WEAKEN the Zionist rulers and help lead to the defeat of Zionism.

With friends like Hamas, the Palestinian people don’t need enemies.

AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO ALL

If the Cornell Professor and the Cornell Jewish students understood that 1. the Zionist Big Lie is a lie, 2. that the Israeli ruling class carries out violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians for the purpose of being able to get away with oppressing the Israeli Jewish working class, and if they therefore understood 3. that Hamas terrorist violence strengthened Zionist power and hence the oppression of BOTH working class Palestinians AND working class Israeli Jews, then they would see that they—the professor and the Jewish students—were on the same side in opposing BOTH the Zionist ruling class AND its Hamas agent. If they understood this, then they would understand why, in this Israel/Palestine context, among ordinary people AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO ALL.

The ruling classes everywhere work hard to make people NOT understand this, especially by using, and inventing when necessary, bogeyman enemies. The result is that the good and decent Cornell Jewish students and the good and decent Cornell history professor view each other as bitter fearful enemies.

Let’s spread the truth and end this horrible fear and enmity between good people. Then the fight against Zionism will have overwhelming superiority in numbers and will be able, finally, to win.