JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
7h

It’s always to keep us distracted and confused while they ride rough shod over us and live high on the hog off the blood, sweat, and tears of humanity at large. That’s what it is. In short, they’re psychopathological. They’re anti human in their very essence.

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