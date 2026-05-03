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This wonderful egalitarian man, and the billions of other egalitarians, are the reason why our rulers warmonger. The wars are how the haves control their own (and other) have-nots. The wars are not primarily meant to be won but rather to be kept going (hot or cold, against whatever enemy is convenient) as a highly effective strategy of social control.

The YouTube anti-establishment punditry does not have (or pretends not to have) a CLUE about the actual reason why the U.S. ruling class keeps the U.S. at war (hot or cold) against some enemy virtually all of the time. Not a clue!

These pundits totally ignore the actual reason for the warmongering, which is to control the American have-nots of whom they are terribly afraid! It is to prevent the have-nots anywhere on the planet from seizing power. It is to be able to declare as “un-patriotic” or even treasonous any serious refusal of have-nots to obey their rulers. I discuss this actual reason for the warmongering in detail in my article, “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary,” and my article, “For United States Rulers—Not Just for the Military Industrial Complex--Being AT War is Far More Important than Winning a War.”

Understanding the true reason our rulers wage wars is important. Why? Because it is important for we the have-nots to fully appreciate and gain confidence from the fact that our rulers are so frightened of us that they resort to wars—even wars that destroy a lot of their property—in order to control us.

According to the YouTube punditry the need for U.S. rulers to control the American have-nots is not even worth mentioning; it is a non-issue for these pundits according to whom it has nothing whatsoever to do with the reason U.S. rulers wage wars. According to these pundits American rulers wage war for reason entirely unrelated to any need to control the have-nots. The motives of U.S. rulers given by these pundits include the following:

They are making a sincere, but wrong-headed and incompetent, attempt to create or maintain world peace. (This is John Mearsheimer’s notion.)

They are doing whatever Bibi Netanyahu tells them to do because they fear the wrath of AIPAC (the Israel lobby.) (Almost all of these punits buy into this nonsense, with the exception of Brian Berletic who still doesn’t get the actual motive of the warmongering. I discuss this in detail here.)

They are doing it in order to increase profits of the military industrial complex. (This does not explain why virtually ALL major U.S. corporations, not just the weapons manufacturers, fund the chief pro-warmongering think tank; see this footnote for details. )

They do it to grab resources around the world in competition with other national rulers. (I refute this explanation of why U.S. rulers waged war during WWII in my online (and at Amazon) book here (PDF) about WWII in the section “WAS THE WAR CAUSED BECAUSE NATIONAL ELITES FEARED EACH OTHER, OR FEARED THE WORKING CLASS?” that begins on page 83. I show in enormous detail that American and Nazi bankers and American and Nazi industrialists were on friendly—extremely friendly and cooperative—terms with each other all during the war, flatly contradicting the theory (which is what Marxists advocate) that the war was a great battle between them—a competition between capitalists.)

The YouTube pundits cannot (and never try to) explain the behavior of U.S. rulers that can only be explained by their need to use war to control the have-nots. Here are two such examples.

Why FDR Demanded "Unconditional Surrender" in World War II

The following three paragraphs are excerpted from my book (online and at Amazon) on World War II (PDF), page 80-82. FDR did NOT want Hitler assassinated and the war to thereby end early on U.S. terms. FDR was using the war as a means of controlling the have-nots (as my book shows very persuasively), and wanted the war to continue longer than defeating the Nazis required (which, as my book shows, is why FDR, despite the pleas of his generals, refused to support the Chinese Communists who were actually fighting the Japanese and only backed Chiang Kai-Shek who refused to fight the Japanese.) U.S. generals thought the aim of the war was to defeat the Nazis as quickly as possible, but they did not understand the real aim of the civilian U.S. ruling class, which was a quite different one: controlling the have-nots. (My book also discusses how, and why, the Allies attacked anti-fascist (that is not a typo!) working class movements around the world during WWII.)

The importance FDR placed on casting entire populations as the enemy explains two controversial strategy decisions FDR made which are otherwise difficult to understand: his insistence on unconditional surrender and his refusal to give any assistance to high ranking Germans who were trying to assassinate Hitler to make a coup d’etat and end the war. When Roosevelt made unconditional surrender Allied policy, the reaction of military leaders was universally negative because they knew it was disastrous from a military point of view. General Eisenhower thought it would do nothing but cost American lives, and said, “If you were given two choices, one to mount a scaffold, the other to charge twenty bayonets, you might as well charge twenty bayonets."262 General Albert Wedemeyer, who had written Operation Rainbow Five, said it would “weld all Germans together.” Major General Ira C. Eaker, commander of the U.S. Eighth Air Force wrote: “Everybody I knew at the time when they heard this [unconditional surrender] said: ‘How stupid can you be?’ All the soldiers and the airmen who were fighting this war wanted the Germans to quit tomorrow. A child knew once you said this to the Germans, they were going to fight to the last man. There wasn’t a man who was actually fighting in the war whom I ever met who didn’t think this was about as stupid an operation as you could find.” Chief of Staff General George Marshall thought the policy was a major blunder. Dr. Joseph Goebbels, Hitler's propaganda chief, remarked, “I should never have been able to think up so rousing a slogan. If our Western enemies tell us, we won’t deal with you, our only aim is to destroy you...how can any German, whether he likes it or not, do anything but fight on with all his strength?”263 Stalin thought it would only unite the German people and preferred an explicit statement of terms and an appeal to the German people to discard Hitler.264

But FDR insisted on unconditional surrender and took pains to prevent Americans from even suspecting that some Germans might be anti-Nazi. When an Associated Press war correspondent in Paris, Louis Lochner, tried to file a story on German citizens in Paris who were operating an anti-Nazi movement and sending agents with money and information into the Reich, U.S. Army censors killed it and told him that it was because a regulation was in force “from the President of the United States in his capacity as commander in chief, forbidding all mention of any German resistance.”265 In keeping with this policy, the President refused to give any assistance whatsoever to the Front of Decent People, a German clandestine organization of approximately 7,000 people including high-ranking government and military officials who made numerous attempts to assassinate Hitler and a failed attempt at a coup d’etat in July 1944 (shortly after D-Day), for which many of them paid with their lives. The Front of Decent People was pro-U.S. and anti-Soviet. They had appealed for assistance from the U.S. and were turned down. The unconditional surrender policy itself made it more difficult for them to recruit support from other influential Germans. In spite of these obstacles the coup d’etat came close to succeeding. As it was in progress Germans in Stalin’s Free German’s Committee broadcast: “Generals, officers, soldiers! Cease fire at once and turn your arms against Hitler. Do not fail these courageous men!”266

The cost in the lost lives of working class soldiers exacted by the Allied leaders’ insistence on unconditional surrender is staggering. In the months before the June 6, 1944 D-day Allied invasion of Europe at Normandy, Admiral Canaris, a high ranking German intelligence officer who secretly opposed Hitler, “leaked vital intelligence to the British and Americans, including the German army’s order of battle, an invaluable insight into the Wehrmacht’s intentions.” Canaris offered “the support of General Rommel for a bloodless conquest of the western front if the Anglo-Americans would give the slightest sign of a disposition for an armistice...The British reply: there was no alternative to unconditional surrender."267 Because of the failure of anti-Hitler Germans to get U.S. support and topple Hitler, and because unconditional surrender convinced many German officers who might otherwise have surrendered to fight more ferociously, the Wehrmacht in November 1944 inflicted a strategic defeat on the American army trying to reach the Rhine. On November 22, General Eisenhower cabled the Joint Chiefs of Staff urging “that we should redouble our efforts to find a solution to the problem of reducing the German will to resist.” But Roosevelt and Churchill held fast to unconditional surrender. On December 21 the Wehrmacht, which was believed demoralized, shocked Allied commanders by suddenly launching an offensive army of 250,000 men and 1000 tanks in a stunning attempt to capture the port of Antwerp and thereby strand the American army without food or gasoline. This was the Battle of the Bulge, in which 80,000 Americans died. By making it more difficult for the Front of Decent People to succeed in toppling Hitler and ending the war soon after D-Day, the policy of unconditional surrender resulted in enormous numbers of people dying in the subsequent fighting: 418,791 Americans and 107,000 British and Canadians were killed or wounded. The figure rises to two million if Russians and Germans (including civilians) are added; and if Jews killed in the Holocaust after D-Day are added the figure rises to at least four million people.268

Why U.S. rulers armed the Soviet Union during the Cold War

As I show, and provide the explanation for in great detail in my article here, U.S. rulers armed the Soviet Union during the Cold War. U.S. rulers would not have done this if U.S. and Soviet rulers were in a real fight for control of resources in the world. The explanation is that U.S. rulers wanted the Soviet Union to be a credible frightening bogeyman enemy so that the cold war would be an effective way to control the American have-nots.

The YouTube pundits likewise never discuss the reason Israeli rulers wage war (actually ethnic cleansing and genocide) against Palestinians ( read why here ; it is primarily in order to control the Jewish Israeli working class).