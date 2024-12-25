JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Dec 25, 2024

Imagine - John Lennon

Imagine there's no heaven

It's easy if you try

No hell below us

Above us only sky

Imagine all the people living for today

Imagine there's no countries

It isn't hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion too

Imagine all the people living life in peace, you

You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one

I hope some day you'll join us

And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people sharing all the world, you

You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one

I hope some day you'll join us

And the world will be as one.

Reply
Share
Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
Dec 25, 2024

Happy Christmas, John. Jesus loves you. You got a bright and early start! The WWI Christmas truce event is one of the greatest moments of history. Thanks for reminding us of it. Why don't things like this happen far more often?

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture